Sammy and Jolie, who are the pets of Brooke Perez, 23, of Victoria, swim out into the water to retrieve a tennis ball at Pebble Beach in Riverside Park. In the background, an unidentified kayaker enjoys the Guadalupe River.
Brooke Perez's two dogs, Sammy and Jolie, waited patiently for her to throw the lime green tennis ball into the river. When the ball finally left her hand, the two dogs dove into the water and raced to retrieve it. Sammy won, and when he returned to shore with the ball he was slick with cool river water that staved off the heat of a scorching afternoon.
The new school year marked the end of the summer break, but oppressive heat is still weighing heavy on the Crossroads, and people are diving in the Guadalupe River to cool down.
