The Victoria City Council approved only one of the sidewalk improvement projects' applications to the Texas Department of Transportation's Transportation Alternatives Program Tuesday during their regular council meeting.
The council voted to decline to apply for a project that would have built a continuous, connected sidewalk on both sides of Main Street from Rio Grade Street to Tropical Drive in front of Victoria West High School.
The project would have tied the high school to subdivisions to the south and added a multi-use sidewalk that would have eventually connected to Riverside Park with soccer fields, a dog park, walking trails, and more, according to the agenda item.
The council voted against the project 4-3, saying the money match the city would have to put forth would be better spent on other capital improvement projects.
Council members Dr. Andrew Young, Josephine Soliz, Duane Crocker and Mayor Jeff Bauknight voted against applying to the program for the project.
"We are not a walkable city, maybe in small pockets, but I don't know about long stretches," Young said. "I don't see people walking from the very north side. I think it's a nice want, but I think our needs outweigh that."
Bauknight added that people can't be bothered to cross Rio Grande Street, where intersection safety measures were implemented.
"I also think we need to think about the population," Soliz said. "When you think about the kids, you are building this for future generations, and I'm sorry, but our kids aren't doing a lot of walking. They are inside people that stay on electronic devices. If you found out how to get an electronic device to go down the sidewalk, you might be able to get them out there."
While liking the idea of getting a sidewalk at the high school and connecting to the park, Crocker felt there were other needs the city could use the funds on.
If the city had applied and TxDOT agreed to fund part of the project, the state organization would have financed about $6.5 million, with the city having to provide $1.3 million for a 20% local match that is already budgeted for 2024 capital improvements.
"Everybody says we don't walk. Well, there are not a lot of places to walk or a lot of places to ride your bike. I think it would be great to have this on there," said Mark Loffgren, District 6 council member. "It's short-sighted to think we shouldn't have anything like this in our city. It adds to Victoria."
The Council did approve the city applying to the program for downtown Main Street and Stayton Avenue sidewalk connectivity and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.
The project will make sidewalk improvements along Main Street from Commercial Street to Rio Grande Street. Strayton will make improvements from Main Street to Moody Street.
Existing concrete sidewalks on Main Street will be removed and replaced with brick pavers matching previously upgraded downtown sidewalks, according to the agenda item.
Stayton Avenue's existing sidewalks will be replaced with concrete sidewalks. Curb ramps meeting current Texas Accessibility Standards and ADA requirements will also be added.
If TxDOT approves the city's application, it will provide $3.3 million in funding for improvement, with the city having to provide a 20% match estimated at $668,157.
In other council business, they approved a $115,000 contract for the Laurent Street underpass art project with Houston-based Underground Planet Art Studio, which does business as Up Art Studios. The Motel Tax Fund and Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s professional services budget will fund the project.