The Victoria City Council unanimously approved a DeLeon Plaza expansion construction contract with Victoria-based Lauger Companies Tuesday during its regular meeting.
The project needs to be finished ahead of the city's bicentennial next year, requiring them to move forward with rewarding a contract now despite planned features needing further discussion due to increased cost, officials said.
The project will see Forrest Street close between DeLeon Plaza and One O'Connor Plaza. It will feature drainage improvements, a performance pavilion, modification of curb lines and paving for pedestrian spaces, restroom and storage facilities, traffic signal modification and general site amenities.
The original plan for the project included a water feature, but the expense for it was estimated at $800,000, significantly more than the city budgeted for that feature for the project, said Danielle Williams, city economic development director.
The Marsha Shanklin Foundation had awarded the city $300,000 to help fund the water feature project, Williams said.
"We're still considering other options for a water feature, something like a water fountain instead of something similar to a splash pad people can play in," she said.
To have the plaza ready in time for the city's bicentennial next year, the city had to award a construction contract now, City Manager Jesús Garza said. Normally, they would discuss alternative options , but there wasn't time to have those discussions without rewarding the contract.
"We needed to bid the project out because we're up against a deadline," Garza said.
There are ongoing conversations to add back in the water feature that are within budget, Garza said.
"For now, we need to get this project going," he said.
The initial project will cost $4,572,502, according to the agenda item. The contract projects it will take 210 days to complete and be ready by March 2024.
Lauger Companies was the lone bid in a competitively sealed proposal process, according to the agenda item.
The project will also remove parking from downtown, and the city is looking to work with private property owners in the area to alleviate the loss of spaces, Williams said.
In other business, the Council approved a $560,000 professional services agreement with RJN Group for lead service line inventory services of the city's water line to comply with a new revised Lead and Copper Rule introduced by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The service will audit the city's water lines for any lead water lines and report them to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the EPA to comply with the new rule, group representatives said at the meeting.
The representatives said the new rule looks to eliminate lead from drinking water in response to the Flint, Michigan, water crisis.
Garza said the city already does water quality reports and that the audit is simply to comply with the new regulation.