The Victoria City Council unanimously approved on Tuesday a resolution of support for a proposed University of Houston-Victoria aviation program at the Victoria Regional Airport.
The city joins Victoria County in supporting the program, which supporters say could be a boon for the region and the university.
"When I was first appointed by the University of Houston Board of Regents, I was tasked with making the university a name-recognized institution, and this will do exactly that," UHV President Bob Glenn said.
There is a shortage of 8,000 commercial pilots in North America, which is expected to grow to 30,000 by 2032, Chance Glenn, UHV provost and vice president of academic affairs, said.
Commercial pilots are required to have a bachelor's degree, Glenn said.
In total, there are a little over 114 colleges or universities offering flight training, not all being four-year institutions, he said. Texas has only six bachelor aviation programs, including Angelo State University, Baylor University, LeTourneau University, Hallmark University, Texas Southern University and Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
With the program housed at the airport, it can potentially serve as an economic boon, attracting students from around the region and the state, Glenn said. The city, area and university should see growth as the program does once it is implemented, he said.
It is also expected to act as a potential incentive for potential airline carriers to consider serving the area, he said.
The university historically has a diverse population and low tuition, and it will be desirable for businesses to partner with programs to meet their needs, the UHV president said.
While it is hard to see how it will affect the airport's enplanement goals to receive additional federal funding, there is an expected positive impact once in place, City Manager Jesús Garza said.
"Anytime that you add some kind of operation or reason to fly into Victoria, then absolutely (there will be a positive impact)," Garza said. "I think in general, as UHV grows and expands their program offerings and they increase their enrollment, I think by default, whether it is the aviation or another program, I think increases the need for the usage for the airport."
In other council business, the council unanimously approved authorizing the city manager's office to negotiate with with Texas-based SpawGlass' San Antonio division for construction manager at-risk services for its $33 million public safety headquarters projects.
This is the second time the city has solicited for the services after rejecting a previous bid in March to resolicite the project with a more detailed request for proposal, Garza said.
SpawGlass has recent experience with similar projects, he said. Once the contract is negotiated and approved by the council, the firm will act as the general contractor managing the project and all the sub-contractors.
Garza hopes to have a contract negotiated and in front of the council for approval, ideally by May, he said.
The headquarters is expected to open by 2025.