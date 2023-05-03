The Victoria City Council discussed the public feedback on a Laurent Street underpass mural project at their Tuesday evening meeting. The Council provided input to staff before it comes back to approve the final contract.
The city worked with Houston-based Up Art Studio to develop a project plan and two designs for each side of the underpass, said Christy Youker, environmental services assistant director.
"The plan is to start in June and should be done easily by August, weather permitting," Youker said. "Up Art Studio, one of the reasons they stood out to us is they are experts in public engagement. They aren't just an artist that comes and does it. They are a complete team, and they do this all over Houston with murals and bring in artists locally and abroad to get a really high-quality job done."
About five to 10 local artists are expected to be used throughout the project, said Crossroads Art House owner Claire Santellana, who will be coordinating local artists on the project with Up Art Studio.
It was important for staff to have local artists engaged on the project and mentored on how to do a scale mural project like this for possible future proposals, Youker said.
The artists participating haven't been finalized, but Santellana expects that to be done by June and wants any interested local artists to reach out to her if they want to participate.
Public input was very close as responses on which design they preferred was split down the middle, almost 50/50 on both sides with one design being selected through a difference of one vote, Youker said.
"We've gone through multiple renditions with our committee to make sure we got it right," she said.
One design is music themed with folklórico dancers, mariachi and various instruments, including a guitar with the year of Victoria's founding on the body and the city's name on the head.
The other design that will be across from it features a nature theme with foliage, an armadillo, a bird, the De Leon family brand and ranchers driving cattle across a river.
The Council was generally happy with both designs, but Mayor Jeff Bauknight wanted a slight change on the coloring of the cattle that were being driven across a river by the ranchers so it is reflective of a breed of cattle that was bred in Victoria and is still maintained in the area today.
The project cost increased from $100,000 to $115,000 to include the cost of a protective clear coat to protect the mural from wear and tear, flooding and bats under the underpass, said Darryl Lesak, environmental services director.
The additional cost will ensure the murals are protected and have a long life span as they are maintained, Lesak said. He hopes to have a contract for the project in front of the Council within a couple of weeks.