Victoria County will house inmates from Wharton County, county commissioners decided Tuesday morning.

Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr told commissioners about 10 inmates at any given time from Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar's jail would be housed here.

"Wharton is dealing with overcrowding issues," Marr told the Victoria County Commissioners Court.

Opened in 1958, the Wharton County Jail is a medium-security facility in Wharton. Its 144 beds hold about 1,673 inmates each year. Because Victoria County has a much larger jail, interlocal agreements with neighboring counties often take place. Marr said the county jail can house up to 524 inmates. The sheriff’s office is a 147,000-square-foot building housing law enforcement offices as well as the detention center.

Wharton County would pay Victoria County $60 per day per inmate, according to the interlocal agreement. In addition, terms of the deal say any inmates with a history of causing trouble will not be accepted in Victoria County and the Victoria sheriff’s office would provided only standard medical care and Wharton would be responsible for transporting its inmates to court.

The interlocal agreement also calls for Wharton County to pay Victoria County within 30 days of being invoiced and if the payment is late, interest would accrue at 10% a year.

Currently there are 340 inmates in the Victoria County Jail. Of that 340, Marr said he is housing about 20 prisoners from Nueces County. He said the jail also is watching over 15 inmates being housed for the U.S. Marshals Service. Marr said the Marshals Service typically has 15 people held here, with new ones coming in as others move out for trial or are sent to other facilities.

The U.S. Marshals Service offices are based on the organizational structure of the Federal District Court system. Texas is divided into four federal judicial districts. Victoria is in the Southern District of Texas. Court for the Southern District is held in Houston, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Galveston, Laredo, McAllen and Victoria.

The duties of the U.S. Marshals Service include protecting the federal judiciary, apprehending federal fugitives, managing and selling seized assets acquired by criminals through illegal activities, housing and transporting federal prisoners and operating the Witness Security Program.

Marr said he hoped the demand for jail space would lessen going into the summer.

"We're going to be fine for the summer," Marr said outside the courtroom. "We have room."