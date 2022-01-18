Victoria County Commissioners approved the formation of a committee to prioritize county purchases made with American Rescue Plan funds at Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting.
The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. The package included almost $350 billion in emergency funding for eligible government entities. The plan will issue $17.9 million to Victoria County and $14.5 million to the City of Victoria.
Serving on the committee will be Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller, Precinct 4 Commissioner Clint Ives, Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer, County Engineer/Project Manager John Johnston, Victoria County Auditor Michelle Samford, and the county’s grant administrator, Robin Knipling.
“The purpose of this group would be largely to compile the requests and funding possibilities that we might be looking at,” Zeller said. “To prioritize to some extent, but of course all funding expenditure decisions would come back to Commissioners Court for approval.”
Also at the meeting Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo discussed the county’s recent burn ban.
“I know it seems sudden that we went into a burn ban on Friday, but that was actually the culmination of probably a week and a half of having a major fire danger throughout the county,” Castillo said.
Castillo discussed several controlled burns that became uncontrollable and caused damage throughout the county, including a burn that damaged about 35 acres of land and nearly damaged six homes.
For further information about the burn ban, contact the County Fire Marshall’s office at 361-579-9103.
