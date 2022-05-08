Victoria County commissioners will enact a burn ban and consider paying for spaying and neutering of residents' pets at their meeting Monday morning.

As spring lopes toward summer, commissioners plan to enact a burn ban for the county as they have in years past.

With no rain in the forecast, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said commissioners would enact a burn ban on Monday.

Zeller serves as the county's head of emergency management, though there is an emergency management coordinator and assistants to collaborate with the county judge.

"We'll probably keep it in effect until the moisture increases," Zeller said on Friday.

Wildfires affect Texas' ranches and farms and also ravage communities and destroy homes. Some damage can be diminished if precautions are used and fires are reported quickly, he said. The governor's office has suggestions on such behaviors.

People should not throw cigarette butts on the ground or out of cars and make sure they are completely snuffed out. Residents should not burn trash, leaves or brush outdoors. Residents should keep a 30-foot "safety zone" around their home clear of brush and cedar, and grass should be cut short. Parents should warn children of the dangers of playing with fire, as many grass fires are started by children.

With the risks high, Zeller said residents should just pay attention to conditions outside.

"There's a high risk of fire, especially winds that just won't let up," he said. "Burn bans are something the community is used to. With the winds, as hot and dry as it's been, fires are a constant threat."

The fires at the massive King Ranch in March prompted a Kleberg County judge to issue a voluntary evacuation order. The large brush fire was about 112 miles southeast of Victoria. Zeller said because of the constant wind, Victoria County's volunteer fire departments will be keeping alert of fire notifications.

"Grass fires are typically handled by our volunteer departments," Zeller said.

Spay and neuter plan

Victoria County commissioners will consider paying to spay and neuter residents' dogs and cats at their meeting Monday morning.

The item for the Victoria County Health Department would authorize a grant contract to fund the Zoonosis Control Program Animal Friendly Grant. The move stems from an effort by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019 that cautioned against zoonotic diseases, those that can be passed between humans and animals.

In 2019, the CDC warned that tens of thousands of Americans get sick every year from such diseases. Those diseases include zoonotic influenza, salmonellosis, West Nile virus, plague, emerging coronaviruses, rabies, brucellosis and Lyme disease. Out of every 10 infectious diseases, six are zoonotic, the CDC said.

The contract should cost $16,000, which will be covered by a grant the county has already received.

The Victoria County Commissioners Court meets Monday at 10 a.m. at the Victoria County Courthouse, 115 N. Bridge St.