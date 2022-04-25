County commissioners have approved submitting a proposal to the Texas Indigent Defense Commission for assistance in paying for legal aid to the indigent.

"It's up to the TIDC as to whether we get funding," County Judge Ben Zeller said of Monday morning's vote. "State funding goes with the state mandate, but I'm optimistic about getting the grant."

The county must get the proposal to the indigent defense commission by May 2, but Zeller said it should be sent earlier, probably sometime this week. He would expect to hear back if it was approved by this summer, June at the earliest.

Under the U.S. Constitution, the indigent are required to have legal defense provided if they cannot afford an attorney. Last week, Zeller told commissioners there are two options. Either the county would have to pay for private attorneys, fewer of which are willing to represent indigent clients, or Victoria County could partner with neighboring counties to establish an area public defender’s office, like the nonprofit Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas.

If approved by the indigent defense commission, that should lead to the creation of a regional public defender’s office with neighboring Refugio and Goliad counties. The defender's office would be tasked with providing legal aid to the indigent who are jailed in that region.

The county is considering Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid as well. Victoria County could sign a multi-year contract with Texas Rio Grande to provide legal representation to people accused of crimes who cannot afford a lawyer. The grants could pay 100 percent of the fees during the first two years, and two-thirds of the cost after that. Currently, the state pays for about $85,000 of the $1 million yearly cost to Victoria County, Zeller said.

Zeller said that office would likely be in Victoria.

"It would be located here, with attorneys supporting the other counties," Zeller said.

Consultant to help county

with grant administration

In a separate decision, county commissioners chose to begin negotiations with CSRS Inc., a grant administration firm, to guide the commission in spending funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. CSRS would work with Victoria County Grant Administrator Robin Knipling.

The county would pay the firm $540,000 to perform grant administration over the next five years to make sure grants meet eligibility and are compliant with U.S. Treasury Department guidelines. It would also submit quarterly reports to Treasury.

By hiring the firm, which has not yet been approved by commissioners, CSRS would ensure the funds were spent within Treasury directives. Funding from the ARPA would span several years of work.