Victoria County sheriff's deputies will soon be equipped with body-worn cameras.

A state grant will provide $105,783.75 toward the purchase of 55 body cams for the sheriff's office and was approved at commissioners court Monday. Also at the meeting, commissioners approved the end of the county's burn ban, an agreement with an outside firm to update the county's mitigation action plan and a new county budget calendar.

The body-worn cameras will provide a serious upgrade to the sheriff's office, Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr said. Currently, the department only has cameras mounted in their vehicles and a aerial single drone.

"A lot of our stuff we do is inside homes and buildings," Marr said. "This is going to be a safety tool for the officers as well as an evidentiary tool. It will help out with prosecution."

Citizens will be able to make public information requests to view video taken by the camera, much like they can with the vehicle-mounted cameras, Marr said.

The grant requires the county to pay 25% of the costs toward the cameras, while the grant from the state will pay the other 75%. The state will award Victoria County $105,783.75, while Victoria County will pay $35,261.25.

The Victoria 100 Club, a support group for law enforcement and other first responders, has donated $9,841.50 to help pay the county’s 25%.

“I think the public increasingly expects law enforcement folks to have body cameras,” Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said. “It’s becoming a priority of the state. In all likelihood, it will be mandated at some point down the road.”

The county will likely have to procure more cameras eventually, Zeller said, but “this is a big step in the right direction.”

Burn ban lifted

The court approved the lifting of a county-wide burn.

The burn ban was enacted last week after Victoria County was forecast to be in critical fire danger weather conditions by the National Weather Service, Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said. When humidity increased and rainfall was forecast for the area, the decision was made to end the ban.

"It's not often that I will come up and ask for a two or three day burn ban, but if you've seen what happened down in South Texas it's better to be safe," Castillo said.

Company to update county action plan

The Office of Emergency Management received approval from the court to enter into an agreement with H2O Partners Inc. to update the county's hazard mitigation plan.

H2O Partners Inc. was selected for the project from an initial field of five vendors, emergency management coordinator Rick McBrayer said.

Mitigation plans are detailed documents that cover a wide range of hazards, McBrayer said.

“The plan actually incorporates any and all natural hazards and the mitigation measures taken so you lessen the likelihood of the impact of the disaster on you and your community,” McBrayer said in February.

The current mitigation plan is a 273-page document available on the Victoria County website. It covers hazards such as flooding, hurricanes, thunderstorms, wind, drought, extreme heat, hail, winter storm, tornado, wildfires and more.

The action plan — approved in January 2018 — is set to expire in March 2023, so “we’ll have to have something in to FEMA by the end of this year, first part of next year for their approval,” McBrayer said.

FEMA does not allow mitigation plans to be developed in-house, McBrayer said, instead requiring a contractor be onboard to develop the plan.

New county budget calendar

The court approved the fiscal year 2023 budget calendar at the meeting.

The new calendar largely follows calendars the county has used in the past, Zeller said.

One addition to the calendar is the list of preliminary commissioners court budget workshops in May, Zeller said.

Often, the court doesn't leave itself with sufficient time to discuss budgetary items at the actual workshop in August, Zeller said.

The preliminary workshop will be used "to discuss those items that we know are on the horizon, that are going to be coming up, to get the court's perspective and priorities so that those can then be incorporated into the draft budget," Zeller said.

Examples of items discussed at last year's budget workshop include voting machines, the county's compensation analysis, the purchase of new radios countywide, the Innovation Collective and the relocation of administrative services to a new building.