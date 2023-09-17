Victoria County Commissioners will receive grant funds Monday for a public defense court coordinator.
The Texas Indigent Defense Commission has allocated $26,261 for an indigent defense court coordinator, according to an agenda for Monday's public meeting. The funds are a part of the FY2024 Continued Multi-Year Improvement Grant.
In August, the commission awarded Victoria County more than $1.4 million for the construction of the Coastal Plains Regional Public Defender Office.
The grant funds are expected to pay for about 80% of the program’s cost this year and 67% on an ongoing basis.
Although the office is set to be based in Victoria County, it also will serve other counties such as Jackson, Lavaca and Refugio counties.
According to an application form for the grant, the county's district court has seen case backlogs, growing caseloads and an increase in the number of criminal defendants.
Since 2019, the Victoria County Pretrial Service Office has seen an increase of 61% in the supervision of defendants, according to the agenda.