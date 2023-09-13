EDNA — Four former Industrial High School varsity baseball players will return to court in December after attending a hearing in Jackson County District Court. Wednesday.
Zachary Kuchler, Christopher Taylor McCrory, Cullen Stumfoll and Braxton Warren were arrested in July on felony assault charges accusing them of assaulting a 16-year-old teammate on a team bus following a baseball game.
Initially, the four were set to be arraigned in August. That appearance was moved to Sept. 13 and listed on the docket under motion appearances.
Wednesday, Brent Dornburg, the four defendants' attorney, entered a motion to reset. Dornberg is representing Kuchler, McCrory, Stumfoll and Warren.
At an Industrial school district board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Clark Motley told trustees that administrators recently emphasized policies about seating on buses and supervision in locker rooms to district staff.
“All extracurricular sponsors and coaches have been made aware of the requirement of seating charts on our buses to and from trips to events and games,” Motley said.
According to people who said they have seen a video of an April bus incident, baseball coaches Mike Medina and Dylan Jackson were present at the time. As of Aug. 22, both coaches were still employed at the Industrial school district, administration confirmed.