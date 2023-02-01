For Victoria resident Russell McCarson, 33, cardiac arrest is hardly something he expected at his age, but during the Halloween weekend, death's shadow was long and was cast briefly on him while working out at the gym with family and friends.
Thanks to the quick response of his wife, friend and medical personnel, McCarson, a pastor and father, survived his ordeal and has recently been cleared to return to work out, just in time for American Heart Month.
McCarson and his wife, Ashley McCarson, 33, had just had their now-6-month-old daughter, Ada McCarson, in August, and because of that, Russell McCarson hadn't been exercising much prior to Oct. 28.
Having to take care of Ada Monday through Friday while his wife was at work, there wasn't much time for him to work out prior to that weekend.
"He's kind of been taking one for the team, watching her while I work out, so I was feeling kind of guilty he hadn't been able to do any workouts," his wife said. "I told him, 'If you want to bring Ada, our daughter, to the (DeTar Health and Fitness Center), we can do BodyPump class together.'"
At the time, Ada was only 2 months old and was content with sleeping through the barbell exercise class, making it easy to keep eyes on her at all times.
McCarson initially was planning to go for a run by himself after his wife came back from her workout, but with it raining, his wife insisted upon him going with her.
The two, along with their friend, Victoria resident Kyle Daniels, 71, made it through the entire class without issue, but as they went to do final stretches, McCarson locked up.
McCarson at the end of workouts has a habit of joking around and messing with those he is exercising with, his wife said. However, as she went to check on him, there was a glazed look in his eyes, and he wasn't breathing.
This wasn't a joke, she said. Her husband had suffered a cardiac arrest and a subsequent seizure.
Both Daniels and McCarson's wife sprung into action and administered CPR.
His wife started chest compressions before letting Daniels take over while she continued breaths for her husband.
Both McCarson's wife and Daniels received CPR training through their work. She learned CPR as part of working for Early Childhood Intervention Region 3, and Daniels learned it from working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Dow Chemical before he retired.
She had only recently been recertified a month or so prior, so it was all fresh in her, she said.
She and Daniels administered CPR for 10-15 minutes before emergency responders took over CPR and used a defibrillator to get his heart beating normally, Daniels said.
"When you are in the moment, you are just focused on saving the person," he said.
In total, McCarson received CPR for about 30-40 minutes, keeping his blood pumping. If it was not administered, brain death would have resulted after five minutes, said Dr. Tywaun Tillman, the Citizens Medical Center cardiologist who implanted a defibrillator into him after his cardiac arrest.
"Thank God it had been raining that day," McCarson's wife said. "If he had gone for a run instead of the class with me, where there is people around him, he would have gone to one of the parks and been by himself and had this happen."
It took about 24-48 hours before he regained consciousness after his cardiac arrest, McCarson said.
All he could remember from Friday was getting out of bed and tying his shoes.
"Whenever somebody loses consciousness like that when they aren't breathing or don't have a pulse, the main thing is to focus on getting blood flow to the brain," Tillman said. "Early on, it is extremely important for the patient to receive CPR, so that if you save them, their brain is still intact."
What caused McCarson's cardiac arrest is still unknown, as his heart had no plaque buildup, and his heart had no signs of structural issues that would cause a cardiac event, he said. This means it was likely caused by something that was triggered in the brain, which is why a defibrillator was implanted, in case another such incident were to occur.
Most people who suffer the kind of heart incident that McCarson did end up experiencing some sort of brain damage as a result of the incident, but the quality of the CPR and the timeliness can make a huge difference in patient outcome, Tillman said.
“I’m a pastor. I believe in miracles,” McCarson said.
McCarson only recently got cleared to be able to work out again, he said.
"It's extremely important for people to learn CPR," Tillman said. "Because if you end up needing to use it, oftentimes it's going to be on someone you love."
On Saturday, the Crossroads Heart and Stroke Walk will take place to raise awareness of heart health and money for various heart health programs the American Heart Association puts on locally, including CPR training.
So far this year, the walk has raised over $100,000 with the goal of raising $150,000 after raising $125,000 last year, said Heart Walk Director Brittany Sandbach.
The walk will be a 5K around the University of Houston-Victoria and Victoria College campuses with over 600 people already registered, already matching last year's total, Sandbach said.
The event is free, and people are encouraged to walk what they can, she said.
"People should come out and celebrate our local heart and stroke survivors," Sandbach said, "Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of all men and women, so it really does affect everyone in some way. Whether it is a family member, themselves or a co-worker, most of our teams that are out there are able to share through their walking or honor the memory of or celebrate the survivors that are there that day."