As the calendar changes over from one year to the next, it also marks the beginning of crawfish season as the hardy "mudbugs" come out from hibernation.
Farms, seafood stores and restaurants have been busy since the start of the new year as the Crossroads try to get their crawfish fix before they dig underground for the summer.
One such scene of the rush of crawfish this year can be seen at Crawfish Cajun Catering, 302 W. Rio Grande St., Victoria, which is entering its sixth season of operation.
The restaurant opened earlier than it ever has at the start of crawfish season on Jan. 5 and has frequently sold out of the juicy little crustaceans before closing time, said Josh Franklin, Crawfish Cajun Catering co-owner.
"Crawfish season really and truly doesn't get good until the first week of March or late February,” Josh Franklin said. "We started this year early, of course, but the size is getting a lot better, and prices are coming down finally to make it more affordable for everyone."
Super Bowl Sunday was no different. Before the first kickoff, the restaurant sold its last platter of crawfish, said Misty Franklin, restaurant co-owner and Josh Franklin's wife.
The two started their business after working in the oil fields and wanting a place they could get their seafood fix away from the bar scene and in an environment that was more welcoming to people of all ages, Misty Franklin said.
They had previously run a seafood restaurant in Houston and started their business here in Victoria with a food truck, she said. Over time they've added more and more options to their menu at customers' requests, but the core remains the crawfish.
"It started off as fun and games and to have something to do on the weekends to full-blown business," Franklin said.
Since they started, more and more shellfish restaurants have popped up in the area, but the two remain grateful that Victoria continues to support them.
"Victoria has blessed us," Franklin said.
One of those customers, Victoria resident Thomas Rendon, 55, said that blessing is about the community that crawfish meals create.
Growing up, Rendon used to go out looking for crawfish with his grandfather. They would drag the ditches around Bloomington and Port Lavaca, looking for them.
"For me, crawfish is a comfort food because I grew up eating it my whole life," Rendon said. "Because it's not something available year-round, you get to the point you crave it."
With that, Rendon frequently goes out of his way to hold get-togethers and events and even held his Super Bowl party at Crawfish Cajun Catering Sunday.
His friends watched the game with smiles on their faces as they smoked cigars, drank beer, and enjoyed each other's company around a tasty meal.
Every place in Victoria has good quality crawfish, Rendon said. However, he always returns to Crawfish Cajun Catering just for the environment and service.
"For me, it's kind of a piece of home," he said.
Overall, this crawfish season is expected to be a good year with it being business as usual in Texas, said Nicole Pilson, a Matagorda County extension agent.
Prices will be higher than normal this season. Every sector is dealing with higher production costs, Pilson said.
Crawfish Cajun Catering sources their crawfish from Louisiana, and while she couldn’t speak directly on the matter, Pilson has heard that one state over is seeing a solid crawfish season as well, she said.
The Franklins hope to one day source their crawfish closer to home. An acquaintance of theirs trying to start a crawfish farm around Hallettsville, but it has yet to take.
If it were to get off the ground, they would be able to sell crawfish for cheaper, but the flavor profile of the crawfish would likely change because of the different soil, making it a trade-off, Franklin said.
The biggest challenge in this region in raising crawfish is the soil gets too dry for the creatures to survive, she said.
Regardless of the future, the Franklins will continue sharing their passion for crawfish and the comraderie they inspires.