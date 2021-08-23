Crossroads Area Veteran Center

The Crossroads Area Veteran Center is at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St. It opened in 2015.

 Advocate File Photo

The Crossroads Area Veteran Center in Victoria will be closed until further notice.

Workers at the Veteran Center came into contact with people infected with COVID-19 and the center was closed  as a precaution, said County Commissioner Danny Garcia.

Cody covers the business beat for the Advocate. He can be reached at (361) 580-6504 or cbaird@vicad.com

Cody Baird reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He served in the Air Force and received his Bachelor's in journalism at Texas A&M University. Reach him at cbaird@vicad.com.

