The Crossroad Art House is expanding to a second location in Port Lavaca through a partnership with local fashion designer Sheila Abigail.
Claire Santellana, Crossroad Art House owner, and Abigail hope to not only give Port Lavaca residents a creative space closer to their homes but bring the same cultural impact the Art House has had in Victoria to the coastal town. Including bringing part of the Viva Texas Film Festival to the area this summer.
"Shelia invited me to be part of her studio, and I thought it was a great idea," Santellana said. "It's both kind of scary but also really exciting. I think the people of Port Lavaca are really amazing and that gave me a lot of confidence in opening up there ... It definitely felt right when she suggested it."
The new art house will operate Tuesday, Thursday and Friday after its grand opening next month. Abigail will teach sewing classes and many of the same classes will be taught at the new location.
"I just wanted to create a space where people could come and create," Abigail said. "We're both artists, and we're both passionate about art, creating, teaching people and sharing that creative space."
Abigail will also do fashion design summer camp for kids there, as well, Santellana said.
"I've been here 26 years, and I wish when I was growing up in elementary and middle school and high school. I wished there was a place where I could go to sew or to create art and find peers that are into the same things that I'm into," Abigail said.
"Human beings were meant to create," Santellana said.
Santellana and Abigail hope to bring that same impact to Port Lavaca with its own art magazine highlighting local artists similar to the Art House Magazine VTX called Art House Magazine PLTX and bringing the opening event of the Viva Texas Film Festival to the city.
They said the event would have a fashion film, fashion show, and various vendors and boutiques.
"I'm planning everything out, but I'm excited. There is still a lot to figure out, but it's happening," Abigail said.
Port Lavaca residents and city officials alike are eager for the expansion of the area.
"I think the Santellana family can truly help grow not only my child's gift but help broaden the knowledge and awareness of so much more in the way culture and art and beauty," Port Lavaca resident Cindy Guevara, 41, said.
Guevara takes her children to the art house in Victoria regularly Mondays, as well as a couple of art camps, but with it being about a 60-mile drive round trip, it's a significant time and cost commitment, she said.
"I feel having something closer would enable my child to grow further and improve her skills as a serious artist," Guevara said.
Port Lavaca has a great art scene, and the Crossroads Art House bringing its business to the area is welcome, Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow said. With Santellana and Abigail looking to grow together, it fits the collaborative mindset of developing the region and raising all ships together that Port Lavaca and Victoria have adopted.