A new Victoria art house plans to help foster a burgeoning Crossroads art scene when it opens in April.
Crossroads Art House — set to open April 23 — will offer classes and private parties for all ages, owner Claire Santellana said. The classes will focus on a wide range of artistic mediums.
Santellana said that while the mediums she is interested in working with right now are clay, watercolor, pencils and painting, they will offer much more, like carbon fiber hydro dipping, photography for teens and 2-D animation for young kids.
“We’re going to have all kinds of programming available,” Santellana said.
The business will also take community response into account when considering what classes to offer, Santellana said, and will allow customer members to make requests through a form on the business’ website.
Santellana, a certified visual arts teacher, will teach beginner classes that she calls the “apprentice” level.
“I feel comfortable teaching beginner level for mostly every medium,” she said. “When it goes above that, I feel like since I didn’t take the time to specialize in anything, that I’m going to have to bring in outside people who are pros.”
Santellana has already begun building a roster of specialists to teach classes, too. One interesting course they’ll offer is taught by Folksy Farmstead, who will bring fiber from the sheep and alpacas and teach people how to transform that into yarn. She is also working with Victoria College professor Jason Valdez to teach printmaking courses.
In addition to local artists, Santellana has networked extensively with professional artists in cities across the country like Las Vegas, Colorado Springs, Albuquerque and Branson, Missouri. She is working on getting some of those artists to either fly to Victoria or communicate with local artists over Zoom to help foster Victoria’s art community.
In addition to classes, Crossroads Art House will offer private parties.
“The hope is to have something happening at all times,” Santellana said.
Though they won’t offer classes until the official opening date and the interior space is still unfinished, Crossroads Art House is already accepting bookings for private parties.
Santellana, a Victoria native, lived in Colorado Springs for several years, she said, where she became intertwined with that city’s vibrant art scene. There, as part of her business Art to Finish, which she still operates, she traveled across Colorado to teach art to children.
It was in Colorado Springs that Santellana got inspiration for the other Victoria project she spearheads. Since returning to Victoria, Santellana has taken charge of curating artists for the art walks in downtown Victoria.
Though she helps organize the art walk here, her hope is that the art scene in Victoria will grow to the point that organization is no longer necessary.
“In Colorado Springs, no one organizes First Friday,” she said. “They just open. But we don’t have all the art studios like they do in Colorado Springs, so this takes a little more coordination.”
