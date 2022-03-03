It’s business as usual for Victoria’s Hill’s Lawn & Tree Service despite celebrating their 100 year anniversary on Tuesday.
To celebrate the milestone, owner Jason Brannan is simply moving forward and looking forward to his normal spring time operations, he said. Brannan bought the company in 2017.
“We’re not the original family that owned it,” he said.
In November 2017, Brannan purchased the company from his longtime friend, Bob Hill. Hill’s great-grandfather founded the company in 1922.
“I’m happy he’s using the Hill’s Lawn & Tree Service name, which is valuable ... We’ve been in business a long time and treated people well,” Hill said at the time.
Brannan, 44, and Hill first discussed Brannan taking over the business during a hunting trip about three years before the sale was finalized.
Since taking over the business, Brannan said he’s been attracted to the chemical side of Hill’s Lawn & Tree Service. He said he’s “no chemist,” but he enjoys the “formulas of what you add here and take away elsewhere.”
Brannan has previous experience in the chemical industry from working in the oil fields.
Much of the focus of Hill’s Lawn & Tree Service lies in making sure the vegetation is healthy, Brannan said. One of the methods he uses to ensure trees are healthy is called deep feeding.
“We pump nutrients down into the root system,” he said. “It’s kind of like an I.V.”
He said the company will start offering their deep feeding services this months.
With spring approaching, Brannan is gearing up to begin offering services to treat ball moss in trees and sandburs in yards, he said. The company also offers treatment services for pecan trees — which typically begin producing nuts around April. These treatments can take two-three years to fully take hold, he said.
Brannan said he offers landscaping services, but it’s a much smaller part of his business than keeping vegetation healthy. It’s difficult to find full, reliable crews to work landscaping jobs consistently.
Hill also scaled back landscaping jobs when he owned the business. He said that in spring 2017 he downsized his labor crew to make it more sustainable and profitable. He dropped the maintenance crew that would do yard mulching and trim shrubs.
