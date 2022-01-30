Maria Laughhunn stood taking tamale orders inside Victoria's Faith Family Church Sunday. She's made the tamales since she was a young girl helping to prepare them to sell at her mother's store, but on Sunday the orders she was taking were for a higher purpose.
Surrounded by tables filled with pies, candy apples, cakes and more, Laughhunn was selling her tamales to help the church raise money to fund a mission trip taking place this spring.
"She's making tamales year-round to help pay for the trips," her husband, Dan Laughhunn, said.
Faith Family Church held a bake sale after their services Sunday morning to raise money for the upcoming mission trip.
The mission, set to take place over spring break, will see congregation members travel to Allende, Nuevo León, Mexico, said Geoffrey Graff, the church's NextGen pastor. There, they will assist with running church services, conducting local outreach and church maintenance and construction. The church also has several other missions around the globe that they support throughout the year.
During the mission, church members will assist a local Allende pastor with maintaining a network of five churches in the area as well as conducting outreach, Graff said.
Faith Family Church was connected to the Mexican pastor by a church member who was raised by the local Allende pastor, Graff said.
"We're going to serve his churches that he grew up in," Graff said.
Much of the work during the mission will be labor intensive, like patching church roofs or helping to put up walls, Graff said.
Congregation members will also be conducting plenty of outreach on the trip, Graff said. During the day, they will operate vacation bible school-like programs where they will feed the children and teach them about Christianity.
"It's awesome to just hang out with them, give them some snacks and just teach them about the Lord," Graff said.
It's important to reach a balance of practical help, like repairing roofs, and spiritual help on missions, Graff said. Often, people missionaries are reaching out to are more receptive to hearing about Christianity when missionaries first help them in a practical way.
"Jesus is the bread of life, but he also gave bread for the stomach," Graff said.
This will be the first mission trip that Alisha Mungia, of Victoria, will participate in. Mungia is part of Faith Family Church's photography team, and has been tasked with documenting the trip. She said she believes her photo documentation of the trip could help encourage others to participate in mission trips.
Faith Family Church participates in multiple other missions, Graff said. One of the primary ones is called House of Palms in India, the purpose of which is to help rescue women and girls from sex slavery. They also conduct mission work in Guatemala, and help financially support mission work in places where Christianity is illegal.
