PORT O'CONNOR — For 52 years Port O'Connor has put on a firework show to celebrate the Fourth of July.
For Julia Escobar, Saturday's celebration was the first firework show with her children including Elias Sixtox, 6, who is on the autism spectrum.
As show time approached, people from the Crossroads packed the beach at low tide.
American flags waved in the wind as golf carts ran up and down Park Street and people claimed their places on the beach.
Boats lined the water as their signal lights reflected in the water.
Before the start of the show, Escobar, 26, of Victoria, played with Elias, her stepson Braylin Bates, 7, and her daughter Zuri Bates, 2, on the beach.
Each of them ran around playing in the water as they used water toys to suck up water to make sandcastles.
It was their first fireworks show, Escobar said. Even though her son Elias was recently diagnosis with autism, she was hopeful he would be able to handle it and enjoy it.
With the show about to start, Escobar and her family stationed near the playground. Elias was playing with his siblings, when, at the strike of 9 p.m., the first fireworks was launched exploding behind him while he was looking at his aunt Martha Barron, 43, of Victoria.
He immediately cried as the loud boom upset him. He climbed into Barron's arms as she wrapped a blanket around his ears as she swaddled him.
He cried for a few minutes, but as he rocked back and forth in his aunt's arms with the sound of the fireworks muffled, he turned to the fireworks and watched in awe.
His grew wide-eyed as each fireworks launched as multiple colors filled the night sky and as his siblings played with light toys around him.
All he could say was "That's incredible," Barron said.
Based on how well he handled the noise of the exploding fireworks, the family is hopeful he will be able to enjoy future fireworks shows as he grows up.
"The fact he did this well is incredible," Escobar said.
Barron said it was really special to share that moment with her nephew.
A lot of work goes into the community's show. The Port O'Connor Chamber of Commerce puts on the show through donations and sponsorships, show chairman Brent Hart said.
What makes the show unique is not only how the fireworks reflect off the water, but also the spirit of the community the event brings out in everyone, Hart said.
"This is what this holiday is all about," he said.