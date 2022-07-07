Crossroads family doctor Claire Zengerle is looking to bypass insurance companies and work directly with her patients with her new direct payer care clinic.
Her clinic, Zengerle Medical Clinic, 2721 Farm-to-Market Road in DeWitt County, is scheduled to open on Aug. 1.
Direct payer care has been a growing model of care for the last few years and has accelerated in the pandemic environment. After being frustrated with the insurance model of health care, Zengerle hopes the direct payer model leads to success for her clinic and better care for her patients.
Zengerle has practiced medicine in the Crossroads since 1995, and over that time she has grown increasingly tired of the insurance care model making it more and more difficult to work with patients, she said. Once medical mandates were put in place during the pandemic, which she disagreed with philosophically in terms of how she makes recommendations to her patients, she felt it was time to go another route and start her own clinic.
"I'm at the point in my career where it's time to do something different because it's just not working well the way it's going," Zengerle said. "COVID has really changed the landscape quite a bit for different businesses, so the time is ripe for people to try something different."
Direct payer care, unlike the insurance fee-for-service model, is a subscription-based model where patients pay for access to a doctor.
In 2020, direct payer care membership increased 21% while fee-for-service adult primary visits decreased by 10%, according to Hint Health's trends in direct primary care 2022 report. In Texas, direct payer care membership increased by 18% in that same time period, the second-largest growth by state in the country, while fee-for-service outpatient visits decreased by 25%.
The model is also endorsed by the American Academy of Family Physicians with a recommendation to still keep insurance in case of emergency.
With her clinic, Zengerle hopes that more people will be proactive with their health rather than waiting until the last minute, recalling how people avoided getting treatment during lockdown because of fears of cost and getting sick from COVID-19.
"I know for a fact that people didn't go to the doctor, so they didn't have their cancer screening test," she said. "I knew a guy that sat at home and had a stroke and never went to the hospital before it was way too late, just horrible stories. We need to get people to not delay their care."
An additional feature of the clinic for patients is a HIPAA-compliant app that patients can communicate injuries or other conditions to Zengerle and she can advise a course of action for appointments or other solutions, she said.
Zengerle learned of the model through Roger Moczygemba, CEO and founder of Direct Med Clinic San Antonio, which has been operating for the last four years.
It's difficult for patients to wrap their minds around the model at first, but once they do, they are more proactive in their health, and overall it leads to better outcomes for the patient, Moczygemba said.
Direct Med Clinic San Antonio has seen steady growth over the last four years with the pandemic being notable, and he expects Zengerle to see similar if not more success in a rural community because there is a much larger region she can serve, he said.
Although she has set up the clinic to serve her community in DeWitt County, Zengerle is confident she can handle patient growth from across the Crossroads as her clinic grows, she said.
