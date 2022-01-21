Despite concerns of icy conditions overnight, the Crossroads was business as usual Friday.
With the lack of ice in the area, Victoria residents took advantage of the cool sunny day that was in front of them around Riverside Park area.
Despite being prepared for the worst after last year's Winter Storm Uri, the Crossroads saw minimal issues despite weather reports forecasting ice.
However, a strong, dry wind came in from the northwest, which prevented much of the moisture from getting to the ground and allowed for the ground to stay above freezing, said Eric Forinash, Corpus Christi National Weather Service meteorologist.
The wind was expected to come but not as soon as it did, Forinash said. The weather service is looking at the data from the event to see what they missed and where they can improve.
Friday afternoon, people were out jogging, taking in the trails, playing with their dogs, golfing and even playing soccer.
Members of the University of Houston-Victoria men's soccer team, many of whom were in shorts, took the unexpectedly nonicy day at the Riverside Park Soccer Complex as a way to get in-shape ahead of their upcoming season.
This was the first time the group of teammates has been able to practice together since the winter break and would have likely not have been able to Friday had the icy conditions manifested, UHV forward Olamide Olaleye said.
Some of his European teammates disagree, saying they would have been out there regardless and would have probably still been in shorts.
"It doesn't quite feel right playing in (tracksuits)," said UHV midfielder Archie Mills, who is from England. "We got the weather warning in, and it said that it would be like (50 degrees) ... and said that's not too bad."
Mills said it was perfect weather to play for him as opposed to the hot Texas summers.
Also at Riverside Park, Victoria County retiree Tracy Rush, 65, was walking the driving range, digging out and knocking around golf balls, which is his preferred method of exercise.
Originally from up north, Rush is familiar with icy weather and would not have been as brave as the UHV players had it froze as expected.
"I lost all my antifreeze from growing up north," Rush said, noting he would have waited for it to warm up Friday before heading out if there were icy conditions.
Luckily there were not.
Victoria County had no issues with ice. No other road crew besides the one sent toward Oliver Road to salt or sand was sent out, said Rick McBrayer Victoria County emergency management coordinator.
Calhoun County saw no issues other than some water on the roads, said Ladonna Thigpen, Calhoun County emergency management coordinator.
DeWitt County saw no increase in calls and had no arrests Thursday night. There was one crash, but it was not weather related as it was simply a driver who went off the road to avoid a deer, said Chief Deputy John Garoni, Dewitt County Sheriff's Office.
"The low dew point evaporated whatever moisture was in the air, and we're in good shape," DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler said.
In Jackson County, the weather was a nonissue, said Kelly Janica, Jackson County sheriff and interim emergency management coordinator.
"It was just another day of South Texas winter," Janica said.
Matagorda County saw a power outage in Bay City Thursday night, but other than that, it was business as usual, which was refreshing after last year, said Amanda Campos, Matagorda County emergency management coordinator.
No problems were reported in Goliad County, said Jimmy Schulze, Goliad County emergency management coordinator.
Lavaca County had also no issues to report, said Egon Barthels, Lavaca County emergency management coordinator.
Wharton County did not experience freezing temperatures until 7 a.m., and at that point, the precipitation had already passed from the area, said Andy Kirkland, Wharton County emergency management coordinator.
Refugio County saw no increase in calls Friday night, said Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzales. That was a relief to him.
"I told my wife this morning I was so glad these weather men were wrong," Gonzales said.
