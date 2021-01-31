The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported 60 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the respiratory disease in the region on Sunday.

One death each was reported in DeWitt and Jackson counties and two in Wharton County for a total of four in the region on Sunday.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases — Jan. 31, 2021

County Total (+New) Recoveries (Est.) Deaths
Calhoun 1,583 (+0) 1,458 13
DeWitt 1,690 (+1) 1,500 54 (+1)
Goliad 366 (+0) 340 9
Jackson 1,501 (+1) 1,363 25 (+1)
Lavaca 2,059 (+0) 1,901 64
Matagorda 2,785 (+25) 2,564 (+4) 81
Refugio 578 (+2) 504 (+5) 17
Victoria 7,369 (+0) 6,691 149
Wharton 3,394 (+18) 2,960 (+1) 90 (+2)
9-County total 21,338 (+60) 19,281 (+10) 502 (+4)

New COVID-19 cases reported each week

This table shows the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in each Crossroads county for each week ending on the indicated date. This table was last updated Tuesday.

. Victoria County Calhoun County Goliad County Jackson County Lavaca County DeWitt County Refugio County Wharton County Matagorda County
March 15 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2
March 22 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2
March 29 6 5 2 1 0 1 0 4 13
April 5 35 7 1 2 1 5 0 8 24
April 12 40 3 1 1 2 2 0 15 8
April 19 14 6 1 0 0 4 0 7 5
April 26 26 8 1 2 1 2 0 1 9
May 3 21 4 1 8 1 0 1 3 1
May 10 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
May 17 6 0 0 1 2 2 2 1 2
May 24 1 5 0 2 1 0 0 2 1
May 31 4 0 0 1 4 0 0 9 3
June 7 12 1 0 1 6 1 0 19 1
June 14 27 9 0 1 3 10 2 13 9
June 21 111 1 0 1 15 9 1 30 28
June 28 246 17 1 15 93 19 4 70 67
July 5 720 29 21 10 42 40 16 35 124
July 12 573 47 16 32 81 63 22 114 225
July 19 786 93 6 71 133 164 31 110 64
July 26 328 142 33 47 164 178 59 54 110
Aug. 2 325 80 26 126 55 103 71 138 101
Aug. 9 210 76 26 80 25 68 14 90 85
Aug. 16 112 23 18 15 17 41 20 322 91
Aug. 23 70 12 0 19 15 49 20 106 45
Aug. 30 107 27 3 62 20 38 3 95 28
Sept. 6 93 23 0 9 18 45 7 30 43
Sept. 13 67 4 5 12 8 42 28 55 29
Sept. 20 70 7 32 10 19 28 1 48 25
Sept. 27 51 197 0 79 266 22 2 56 8
Oct. 4 39 9 4 8 23 0 3 20 14
Oct. 11 53 29 0 19 31 74 0 23 20
Oct. 18 42 20 2 3 62 4 3 18 16
Oct. 25 65 35 0 6 41 24 1 8 7
Nov. 1 66 30 17 16 58 1 6 30 27
Nov. 8 112 5 5 21 30 36 9 28 16
Nov. 15 191 9 6 48 49 27 6 39 20
Nov. 22 206 35 8 57 132 34 6 76 52
Nov. 29 161 21 2 40 47 35 6 77 65
Dec. 6 224 43 3 64 79 96 28 123 87
Dec. 13 164 39 10 46 33 37 8 115 64
Dec. 20 182 57 10 70 50 88 22 110 286
Dec. 27 135 25 14 30 24 19 0 176 40
Jan. 3 282 20 10 38 79 -23 58 163 143
Jan. 10 409 82 17 124 102 139 42 260 201
Jan. 17 347 83 4 102 78 99 39 266 459
Jan. 24 321 137 0 111 91 64 22 178 118
Jan. 31 303 81 63 91 57 81 20 260 118

