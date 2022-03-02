On a cool Wednesday morning, parishioners fought against a heavy fog to congregate at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory in Victoria for Ash Wednesday Mass.
Among the crowd were Yesenia Lozano and her partner Duane Sullivan, who have been members of the church for three years. The couple squeezed into the pew with their 1-year-old-daughter Alma Sullivan and Lozano’s oldest daughter Zaylee Arredondo.
To Lozano, a devout Catholic, Ash Wednesday is the start of Lent and a time to start anew, she said.
“I grew up in it. Catholicism is the only thing I’ve ever known, and I love the traditions that come with being Catholic,” Lozano said. “I love how we celebrate things and celebrate Jesus.”
With his attendants at attention holding the cross, the Rev. Kirby Hlavaty made his way to the altar to begin the service.
“Ash Wednesday starts for us the season of Lent,” Hlavaty said. “It is a time of preparation in which we enter into more intense prayer and fasting and giving alms, which is giving to the poor as a way of spiritual discipline, so that we can purge ourselves and get ourselves ready to receive that great dose of God’s mercy.”
Wednesday also serves as a reminder that God’s mercy is available to everyone now, Hlavaty added. All of it leads to the celebration of Easter, which is to commemorate the day Jesus rose from the dead.
“It is that act of resurrecting that actually ushers mercy into the world, into the church,” Hlavaty said. “And so it is a time where we’re intently prepared to receive that great mercy of God.”
Hlavaty, who was ordained in 1999, came back to Our Lady of Victory in May. This May will mark one year since he has served as rector of the church, he said.
For Hlavaty, Ash Wednesday marks a distinct change in the way the church celebrates its liturgies. As a priest, the holy day gives him a chance to dive deeper into the mystery of Christ’s suffering and death, Hlavaty said.
Lent is often a difficult thing for most people because it asks that they make sacrifices and offer things they typically don’t do, Hlavaty said.
“In real sense, Lent is an act of practicing the art of dying because we have to learn to die to ourselves so we can fully rise up with Christ,” Hlavaty said.
Such offerings could include not eating meat on Fridays, visiting the sick and being more compassionate to the homeless, he said.
“Those things take some effort, but it also reminds us that is the way God intends for us to live,” he said.
A common misconception about Lent is that it is not an endurance test, but rather a spiritual exercise, Hlavaty said.
“It’s something that’s supposed to change us. It’s supposed to make us better people and God’s people. So it’s not just ‘I give this up for 40 days and the marathon is over and now I go back to what I used to be.’ That’s missing the point,” Hlavaty said. “The point is, ‘I’m going to go through this time so I can celebrate Easter and when I come out on the other side, I’m going to be a different person, a holier person and be one of God’s people even more deeply than I am now.’”
