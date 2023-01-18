After an enjoyable winter break spent with family and friends, college students from across the Crossroads returned to Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria Tuesday to pursue their educations and careers.
For some, it was their first semester of college, and for others, it was back to business, but for all of them, the start of the spring semester means a learning experience for those old and new.
With the kiss of the early morning sun, the Victoria College and UHV campuses burst into life for the first time since the fall semester.
Parking lots were full. Classrooms were packed to the brim, and students were socializing and studying at the two college student centers, the libraries and other shared spaces in areas that you could hear a pin drop just a couple of weeks ago.
The first day of the semester is special because it allows teachers to clear up any remaining questions they have and encourage students that they are capable of accomplishing their goals, said Bradley Johnson, Victoria College assistant professor of mathematics.
"They're meant to be here. They can accomplish their goals," Johnson said. "We're excited to have everyone back, and we look forward to students working through to the end."
For many in Johnson's mathematics for business and social sciences class, there was a bit of nerves going in regarding math, but he assured them while going over the syllabus the first day of class that it isn't needed, he said.
"Some of you might be really afraid, but I hope you learn that you don't have to be so afraid of it," Johnson said to his class.
For first-time college students, there is a bit of nerves overall as they begin their first time in college.
One such student was Victoria College freshman Chance Ledewig, 19. Those nerves were present on his first day.
"It's pretty crazy so far. I just got to get used to it," Ledewig said. "The way college runs, it's not like high school. That's for sure."
Ledewig commutes to Victoria College from Ganado, an over 30-minute drive, and among his first college experiences was being locked out of his first class as the roll was taken because he was late.
He had initially arrived about 10 minutes early but was afraid to walk in early on the class that preceded his in the room.
When he came back, the door was closed and locked while roll was taken.
"I was sitting outside like, ahh (expletive)," he said.
Ledewig is starting his college career after a brief break after high school in order to become an accountant. After he's done with class at VC, he has to travel to El Campo for work, but despite the commutes, he said he's up for pursuing his career path.
As for returning students, it is about applying their learned experience from their previous semesters to this spring.
Two University of Houston-Victoria students are planning to do just that and get all A's this semester in the process.
UHV business freshman Jonathan Gonzales is starting his second semester and is feeling more confident going into it than he did when he started his first.
As a Cuero resident, he wanted to stay close to home, and UHV as a campus in proximity made him feel comfortable, Gonzales said.
After his first semester, he hopes to manage his time better and get all A's while also getting involved more in campus life, he said.
After getting his bachelor's degree, he hopes to start his own business.
UHV English freshman Jaylan Gonzalez also shares his confidence after his first semester getting acclimated as well and hopes to achieve the same grade mark as Gonzales.
"It's almost like a fresh start," Gonzalez said.
Math was particularly hard for him his first semester to the point he had to drop it mid-semester, but he's hopeful this semester, he said.
"I plan to aim for the stars and go far beyond my own expectation," Gonzalez said.
He hopes to become a teacher after graduating.
As for anyone starting their first semester this year, he encourages them to not be afraid to ask for help when they need it.
"Last semester, I was nervous about going to class, but with the experience of last semester, I just go in and do it," Gonzalez said. "If you need help, don't be afraid to ask for it because there is always someone around here that has done it before or is willing to go through it with you."
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
