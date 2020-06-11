Most hospitals in the Crossroads are now permitting patients to have one adult visitor to accompany them, a shift from the stricter policies in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, thus far most local public health experts agree the virus did not spread as quickly in the region as it did in other parts of Texas.
Citizens Medical Center and DeTar Healthcare System, the region’s largest health care institutions, now both permit patients to have one adult visitor in the hospital with them. Visitors are still screened for symptoms and asked to wear a face mask.
Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. She reports on insurance, the cost of health care, local hospitals, and more. Questions, tips, or ideas? Contact: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.
