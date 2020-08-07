DeWitt County reported on Friday the death of another county resident who contracted COVID-19. This is the county's 28th death related to the respiratory disease.
COVID-19
Crossroads officials report 7 deaths from COVID-19 related illnesses
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|536
|459
|4
|Goliad
|136
|98
|3
|DeWitt
|672
|464
|28
|Jackson
|402
|338
|2
|Lavaca
|630
|593
|6
|Refugio
|216
|108
|3
|Victoria
|3,481
|2,194
|46
|Matagorda
|711
|341
|25
|Wharton
|709
|334
|11
|9-County total
|7,493
|5,029
|128
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Most Popular
Articles
- Edna students test positive for COVID-19
- Texas allows nursing home visits on limited basis
- Private schools schedule first days of school
- Why is Victoria seeing fewer new COVID-19 cases?
- Refugio's Gadsden signs with Wayland Baptist University
- 'It's exciting, but nerve-wracking': 164 get tested at the latest free site run by the Texas Military Department
- At Shields Elementary, gardening program takes root
- 7 COVID-19 deaths reported in Crossroads
- Texas Tech women's coach fired one day after report of abuse
- Crossroads officials report 7 deaths from COVID-19 related illnesses
Commented
- Letter: Vote and pray like lives depend on it (14)
- 'Buckle up Butter Cup' (11)
- Letter: Local leaders should courageously say no to the removal of the statue (7)
- Letter: Removing insensitive monuments is an opportunity toward healing (6)
- VISD board discuss tax rates, employee salaries (5)
- Letter: All things Confederate belong in a museum (5)
- Letter: Teach history, do not glorify it (4)
- The President's consigliere (3)
- Charges brought against a Missouri couple for displaying guns at protesters during a demonstration outside their mansion (3)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: President Trump's attempt to rock the vote sends a shudder through the political world (3)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.