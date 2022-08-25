AUSTIN — A busload of oystermen and women traveled to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department headquarters on Wednesday to urge state leaders to keep their waters open for business.
In March, TPWD declined to permanently close Ayres, Carlos and Mesquite reefs to oystering back, instead tabling the decision to a later date. This week, the oyster industry's uncertain future in the Texas Gulf Coast spurred Calhoun County residents to return to Austin.
"It was a very frustrating day because after we got here at 7 (a.m.), we did not get a chance to speak until 2 (p.m.)," said Diane Wilson, Seadrift resident and director of San Antonio Bay Waterkeeper. "There was just so many people and you have a short amount of time to speak."
Wednesday's agenda at Parks and Wildlife's Smith School Road building included both a business meeting for TPWD commissioners at 9 a.m. and the public comments session, which started five hours later.
One of the commenters from Calhoun County was Veronica Briceno, whose father made a living as a commercial fisherman.
"Being a fisherman is challenging, and I have seen firsthand the obstacles these fisherman have faced," Briceno said.
Both San Antonio and Matagorda bays were subject to closures for oyster harvesting throughout the 2021-22 season. Parks and Wildlife claimed it had found a lack of market-size oysters in the bays in its dredging samples last season.
Briceno and other speakers criticized TPWD's traffic light system, which allows Parks and Wildlife to use monthly oyster counts to determine whether bays should be closed for oystering. Fishermen and women not in favor of the bay closures said TPWD have not considered how the decision to close would affect the lives of those in the industry.
"Some of them were not able to pay for their children's college tuition due to the shorter seasons," Briceno said.
The fishermen and women who traveled from Port Lavaca were tired from a long day in Austin, Wilson said, but the mission to keep the bays open to commercial activities will continue.
"We are not done here yet, that's for sure," Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.