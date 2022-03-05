HALLETTSVILLE — Sometimes the faithful are called to protest, the pastor said Friday to a crowd gathered at the foot of the county's courthouse
"Gatherings like ours are occurring around the globe," said Pastor Herb Beyer during a prayer vigil for Ukraine held in Hallettsville's courthouse square. "(They) are protests against the unprovoked invasion of a nation that is no threat to its neighbors, a protest against the evil by a despot and his soldiers that attack and take the lives of innocent civilians and destroy their homes, their businesses and their towns, a protest that comes in the form of prayers and gatherings such as this."
Since the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine, people across the world, U.S. and Crossroads have been riveted by the violence and destruction in the country. Many see the war as an unjust act of violence waged by a deranged despot.
"I just feel like the people need our prayers. There was no cause for him to do that," said Debra Meyer, of Hallettsville, after the conclusion of Friday's prayer vigil.
Her husband, who was there with her, agreed.
"It was just unprovoked. They are peaceful people. They were living their lives, and Putin invaded," said Larry Meyer.
More than 50 others, including a group of students from Sacred Heart Catholic School, bowed their heads alongside the Meyers at the prayer vigil. They were led by a handful of local pastors as well as Hallettsville Mayor Alice Sommers.
Two Sacred Heart seniors who attended, Myles Machicek and Erin Fawbrush, said they have been discussing the war in their economics and history classes.
Machicek said some students are even discussing the possibility of another world war and the potential for a draft in the U.S.
Fawbrush said she feels for those suffering in Ukraine. She is praying for those affected by the war and for Putin "to realize what he is doing."
Iryna Scarborough, of Victoria, said she has been moved by the outpouring of support demonstrated locally for her home country of Ukraine.
"Thank you so much. This is very nice," she said Saturday. She also recalled that a Crossroads man had stopped by her house after seeing her Ukrainian flag hanging outside to offer her a check to send to the embattled country. Scarborough said she sent the money to loved ones in her hometown who are in need.
Since the invasion began, Scarborough said she has been glued to her television. She has followed coverage on TV and Youtube almost every waking hour.
Watching the terrible violence unfold from her home in Victoria has been a difficult to say the least.
Although her 18-year-old grandson, who is in Ukraine, is OK, she said she worries deeply for her country and her hometown of Zaporizhzhia. The town has experienced heavy fighting and bombardments since late February. Most recently, the country's biggest nuclear power station, which is near the city, came under attack, prompting fears worldwide of a nuclear catastrophe.
"It’s terrible — completely awful," Scarborough said.
Despite that, Scarborough said she has a few reasons to be optimistic.
She admits she once held reservations about Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the 2019, she was a supporter Petro Poroshenko, thinking Zelenskyy was too young and too inexperienced in politics.
Since seeing his impassioned televised speeches and hearing that he has decided to remain in the country to help defend it, she has changed her mind. She also wonders whether it's in fact better the country is being led by a younger man during a time of war.
"I think he is doing right," Scarborough said. "His speeches are very, very emotional. He’s a good actor — in a good way."
And second, she has taken confidence in the apparent disparity between Russian and Ukrainian fighting forces. The Russians, she said, are poorly equipped, poorly motivated and uncoordinated. In contrast, she said Ukrainian soldiers are increasingly equipped with advanced weapons, like Javelin and Stinger missiles, supplied by the West, which she was thankful for.
With the Russian advance appearing to slow, Scarborough thinks the Ukrainian military should try to counterattack and retake some Russian held parts of Ukraine like the Donbas region and Crimea.
She's not simply holding hope for a Ukrainian victory. She thinks the war will result in a better future for Ukraine and Russia.
"It’s of course a bad situation," she said. "Everything is bad, but Ukraine is going to win. And Ukraine is going to be a country. (The war) will kill Putin’s regime in Russia."
