More than 500 people from across the Crossroads came out to the 2022 Crossroads Heart and Stroke Walk Saturday on the Victoria College and University of Houston at Victoria campuses.
However, despite the positive energy in the air for the event, it was a somber occasion for many, as this was the first heart walk since the death Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy, who died of a heart attack last year.
The walk was dedicated to McCoy and those who have died from heart disease and stroke.
Many participants had their own stories to tell about how heart disease has affected them.
Yorktown resident Shawna Lamprecht and her entire family were walking in memory of her father-in-law, Terry Lamprecht, who died from complications from heart bypass surgery Jan. 9.
"We're out here today representing him," Lamprecht said holding back tears.
Terry Lamprecht lived next to her and was always there for her. He knew just about everyone intown and would drive around and talk to them. But Lamprecht said his death has left a hole in her life because he is not there to talk to her or help by picking up her kids from school in Victoria.
"It's still very fresh," she said. "We have a 2-year-old grandson and he still walks in the house and says 'Where's Paw'."
After going through the experience Lamprecht said it was important for the family to come out and support the walk, raise awareness and help raise money to help with expenses others endure in situations like her father-in-law's and research that can improve others' odds of survival.
Kathryn Bassano, Citizens Medical Center physician practice manager, was also walking for a loved one who died in the last year. Her husband, Joseph Bassano Jr., of 50 years, died in September from heart issues.
When Bassano's husband, who was previously diagnosed with COPD, went to Citizens because of low oxygen levels, doctors discovered he had a perforated valve in his heart and would need to go to a hospital in Austin to have a transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure done, she said.
Medical teams in Victoria and Austin communicated and tried to save his life, but would fail as his other systems started to fail leading to his death, Bassano said.
Citizens, her family and friends have all supported Bassano since her husband's death. She hopes the walk helps raise awareness so people do not ignore signs and symptoms of heart disease, she said.
She encouraged people to get regular check ups and see a cardiologist if they have any concerns about their heart or symptoms.
Jesse Pisors, Crossroads Heart & Stroke executive leadership member, is also familiar with losing family to heart disease. His grandfather died when Pisors was at 5-year-old. Other family members also have heart disease issues.
Since then he has been cognizant of his own health taking on healthy habits such as walking and jogging that the heart and stroke walk encourages, Pisors said.
He's been part of the leadership team since the walk returned four-years, he said.
It takes a few years for the community to take notice of new events and the walk is now at the point where people look forward to it every year and that buzz around the event could help raise awareness to adopting a healthy lifestyle, he said.
The event gaining awareness means people are starting to take their heart and stroke health seriously, said Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox.
Fox encouraged people to go to the American Heart Associations website for tips to stay healthy from eating to exercise.
He also suggested Crossroads residents get CPR training. CPR is often the difference between life and death in a emergency situation, he said.
About 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in someone's home, according to the American Heart Association.
"It's the difference between life and death," Fox said. "If CPR can be started early, like immediately, then the chances of you surviving that is exponentially greater than just waiting on EMS."
