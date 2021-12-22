Four sheriff’s offices and at least one police department in the Crossroads will receive a combined $3.6 million as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security initiative, officials said Wednesday.
The Victoria, Jackson, Lavaca and Goliad counties sheriff’s offices and the Victoria Police Department will receive additional funding to address immigration-related pursuits and human smuggling and trafficking in the region.
Operation Lone Star is a border security initiative announced by Abbott. In March, he ordered it to address the “crisis at our southern border” made worse by President Joe Biden’s administration policies that “refuse to secure the border and invite illegal immigration,” according to a news release announcing the effort.
A spokeswoman with Abbott’s press office did not respond to emailed questions about the grant funding, how the funds should be used or how many law enforcement agencies in the region applied and will receive funding on Wednesday.
The grants will need to be approved by the respective county commissioners courts before the sheriff’s offices can purchase the equipment.
The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office received a notice of a grant award of $1,491,345 this week. Those funds will go toward personnel overtime expenses, nine fully-equipped SUVs, including a K9 unit; a K9 and training; 35 mobile dual-band radios; surveillance equipment and accessories; and a van, according to a news release from the county.
Should the grant be approved, the Victoria Police Department will receive $137,380.04. Deputy Chief Chuck Young, who helped outline the grant proposal, said the funds would go toward purchasing surveillance equipment for officers, including four thermal imaging cameras that can be outfitted to patrol vehicles.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will receive more than $777,262, said Chief Deputy Craig Kirkpatrick. Those funds, which will go before the commissioners court next week for approval, will go toward three new, outfitted patrol vehicles and new surveillance equipment.
Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd said his sheriff’s office will receive $965,307.12 should the commissioners court approve the funds. Those funds, he said, will be used to add three new full-time positions with the sheriff’s office: two interdiction deputies and an investigator. Additional funds will go toward more surveillance equipment.
The Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office will receive $323,316.60 if county commissioners ratify the funding, said Micah Harmon, Lavaca County sheriff. Those funds will go toward four outfitted patrol trucks, new surveillance equipment and license plate readers.
DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen said the sheriff’s office did not submit an application for additional Operation Lone Star funds. His office missed the grant’s deadline because of a grant committee board that oversees all county grant applications, he said.
Officials with the Calhoun and Refugio counties sheriff’s offices could not be reached Wednesday afternoon.
Harmon and Boyd said they were thankful for the additional funding.
“The truth is we were not equipped for this fight to start with,” Boyd said. “Everyone that is getting this money will greatly benefit themselves and their surrounding counties.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.