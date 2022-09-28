Middle school students from across the Crossroads got a peak at their possible future careers at a career fair on Wednesday.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Center was host to about 300 eighth graders from the Victoria, Goliad, Hallettsville, Cuero, Yorktown, Nordheim and Austwell-Tivoli school districts.
Those students rotated through the center, hearing presentations from businesses and other employers about what the kids could expect and look forward to after they graduate and enter the workforce.
“We’re just preparing them and providing them information which will hopefully guide their selection process,” Henry Guajardo, the executive director of Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, said.
Workforce Solutions worked with the Region Three Education Service Center, Victoria College, the University of Houston-Victoria and other business and education groups to put on the fair.
Lots of the industry presentations were interactive. Students who heard from Caterpillar, for example, got to try out a virtual reality tool where they “painted” machinery through a headset and spray gun, to varying degrees of success.
The Caterpillar representatives talked about how the company has jobs that don’t require a college degree and answered other student questions, though Sesha Johnson, one of the presenters, joked the students might have been more focused on the virtual reality setup than their future career paths.
Xavier Oshel, a Goliad Middle School eighth grader, confirmed that the virtual painting was an early highlight of his time at the fair, as well as the fire department’s presentation.
In addition to career opportunities available with a high school degree, Guajardo also emphasized the importance of some sort of post-secondary continuing education, whether it be from a college or university or an apprenticeship program.
Other emergency responders were also on the scene alongside the fire department, including the Victoria Police Department and the Jackson County EMS.
Members of the Victoria police department’s SWAT team presented to students about their jobs, talking about the training, which prospective team members go though and their strategy for responding to emergencies.
After their presentation, students got to hold and wear some of the SWAT team’s gear, including rifles, plate carriers, helmets and even a remote control robot, which rolled around the classroom under some of the students’ control.
Tessa Ross, a Career and Technical Education teacher at Goliad Middle, said she thought the fair was a great experience for her students.
“It’s opened up their eyes of their kinds of different career paths they can take, even with a high school diploma,” Ross said.