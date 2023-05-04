For the new Crossroads Surgery Center, the focus is all about making the patient experience as easy as possible.
After supply chain issues and extensive renovations, the center, which is run by Greater Victoria Interventional Pain Management Associates, opened its doors to patients this year.
The 11,500-square-foot facilities, which are built into a retail space, cost $5 million to renovate into a center, which aims to make patients' surgical needs much more straightforward.
"It was building from the ground up," Sonya Okorafor, center administrator, said.
The center offers services in pain management, orthopedic surgery and podiatry, Okorafor said.
"There are only so many procedures you can do in the clinic," she said. "To be able to provide quicker time for patients to get their procedure, be seen and have a more intimate relationship with our patients and more personal. Because a lot of our staff that works at the surgery center also works in the clinic."
Historically, it was challenging to coordinate surgeries in a timely manner at hospitals for patients of Greater Victoria Interventional Pain Management, Center Chief Administrator Garry Simmons said. The clinic would have to coordinate the patients' surgeries with hospital schedules, protocols and more.
"A lot of time in order to get specialized care, they were having to leave Victoria to go to cities like Houston, San Antonio and Austin," Simmons said. "Victoria has an older population and a different demographic than some of these bigger cities, so for a patient to be able to drive right down the street and have a procedure done rather than one-and-a-half to two hours is really convenient."
The new facility supports five pre-op and post-op patient bays and two operating rooms. The center takes up 6,500 square feet of the facility, with 5,000 square feet left for Greater Victoria Interventional Pain Management to relocate in 2024 once renovations are complete.
"What we can do is provide quicker turn around to be scheduled, fast turn around to be in and out instead of waiting for the hospital and their own intake rules and place they'll feel more comfortable with familiar faces," Okorafor said. "We're trying to give an all-around experience for our patients."
The center has already qualified to accept Medicare insurance and expects to be able to accept the top five health insurance providers in the next few months, she said.
The center first started seeing patients in February but had its official grand opening to the community on April 26.
"It's all about the care for the patients," Okorafor said.