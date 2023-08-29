Crumbl Cookies is opening in Victoria this fall

A popular international cookie chain is coming soon to Victoria.
Crumbl Cookies is opening its first store in the city sometime by late September or early October.
The construction of the business began around the week of July 9, said Joe Ellis, director of Kinetic Builders Corp.
Crumbl Cookies will be at 8806 N. Navarro St., near the Super Walmart.
"We just really liked the demographic in Victoria," franchise owner Jordon Sorenson said. "It came down to Victoria and Texarkana and we believe that Victoria was a better fit for us."
This will be Sorenson's fifth Crumbl Cookie franchise in of Texas.
Crumbl Cookies started their business in 2017 in Logan, Utah when two cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley began their quest to make the perfect cookie.
Since then, the company has expanded to more than 800 stores in all 50 states. The company opened shops in internationally this year.
The company has more than 250 flavors of cookies to choose from on their menu. The cookies are prepared fresh daily. They can be ordered with a choice of milk or water.
Sorenson said that the presentation and packaging of their product is a unique trait of their business.
"Crumbl prides itself on having the best cookies in the world and the experience itself. The smell of walking into Crumbl Cookies is a special experience."
Crumbl Cookies will consist of a rotating menu of six gourmet cookies that will go from Monday through Saturday. The menu will change weekly, Sorenson said.
The business will be open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. - midnight Friday-Saturday.
Sorenson is ready to show the people of Victoria why Crumbl Cookies is considered the No. one cookie destination in the dessert sector.
"We're excited for the city of Victoria to get a Crumbl Cookie," he said "We're excited to bring the best cookies in the world to Victoria, Texas."