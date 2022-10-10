With a few strokes on her keys and a turn in her mathematical mind, one woman maps crime and traffic hot spots in Victoria. She helps the police plot a strategy to reduce crime and traffic issues and to garner the funds to do it. She is, in a sense, Victoria's own hidden figure.
Erin Gabrysch, 31, of Edna, has a master of interdisciplinary studies degree in math and computer science from the University of Houston-Victoria. She uses her significant intellectual gifts to map crime and traffic infractions in Victoria, informing and narrowing the department's focus to hot spots.
Data analysis is one of those future-of-law-enforcement topics much in discussion these days. It is an emerging tool in the crime-fighting kit. Gabrysch is the one who bends the wrench in Victoria.
"Part of the reason it's such a hot topic right now is because of staffing. If I have limited resources as a police department or as a sheriff and I have one type of crime that's spiking in an area, I may be able to only dedicate a certain number of officers to deal with that," James Martinez, Victoria College Law Enforcement Academy director said Thursday. "Whereas back in the day I may have been able to take a whole group of folks, now I have only one or two, but if I know exactly where and when crime is happening, that helps me narrow my focus."
Data analysis, or data-driven policing, was explained in a 2019 UCLA Criminal Justice Law Review article by Hilary Rau:
"In most law enforcement agencies, analyses of crime data drive agency strategy and resource deployment...based on four primary components: maintaining timely and accurate information on crime in the city, developing innovative strategies to address specific problems, rapidly deploying law enforcement resources to specific crime problems, and following up...Electronic maps were also generated to identify 'hot spots' where crimes clustered geographically."
It all begins, though, with crunching the numbers. That is where Gabrysch comes in.
"I do a lot of the statistics — all the statistics you'll see online or anything like that — I pull those daily, weekly, monthly and yearly. The different types of crime that are happening in Victoria, the number of crashes, citations, and such. I break them down and then I do maps."
She maps the hot spots that show where crime is happening in certain areas. That map gets sent out to patrol, so the officers can go to those higher crime areas.
She also works on an annual report each year which details crime in Victoria.
She runs statistics to see where crime is spiking and even when crime is spiking. She uses five years' worth of data and averages, using weighted averages, to predict crime and traffic problems, she said. Once she maps where and when problems are most likely to occur, the department can funnel resources accordingly.
"Data analysis is super critical to the Victoria Police Department. We changed our approach to crime reduction in August 2021," Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr. said Thursday. "As we looked at our challenges as an organization, we identified our crime analyst, Erin Gabrysch, as one of our strengths to help us drill down into our crime trends and have a positive impact."
The department successfully uses the data mined and mapped by Gabrysch to strategize and reduce crime in those identified areas, Arredondo said, and added the police have been transitioning to a data-driven, or intelligence-based, approach for some time — advancing apace with technology.
Information can be constantly accessed and evaluated, "helping police to get in front of crime as best as we can, rather than just being reactive to crime like in years past," he said.
Lauren Meaux, public safety community affairs manager for Victoria, said Gabrysch has been invaluable to the department's traffic safety division, plotting problem areas on the streets.
Gabrysch also writes applications for grants based on her data, earning funds for the department, Meaux said.
Gabrysch said that writing is not her strongest talent and so is one of her least favorite parts of the job, but Meaux said Gabrysch has been very successful in procuring grant funds.
Years ago, before Gabrysch worked for the police department, she tutored math at Victoria College, she said, while she worked toward her doctorate. Being in school and having limited funds became frustrating for her, though, she said, so she went to work for the department and put the doctorate on a back burner.
The tutoring, however, continues.
"She tutors a lot of cops' kids. My daughter is on the list," Senior Police Officer David Brogger said. "Seriously, she's just a really great addition because we have a data-driven approach to crime prevention."