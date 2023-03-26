In the shadows of the rail line that brought the town to life and the first commercial properties of the city, residents of Cuero celebrated the 150th anniversary of its founding Saturday.
Born originally as a rail stop between Indianola and San Antonio in 1873, the city boomed as the survivors of the first of two hurricanes that destroyed Indianola moved their homes board-by-board to Cuero.
One of those Indianola residents was the great-grandfather of Cuero resident Joe Reuss, 95, who established Reuss Pharmacy as one of the first businesses in the town.
A German immigrant to the U.S., Reuss' great-grandfather was going to go to Fredericksburg but decided to stay in Indianola as a doctor to help with several sick people in the area, Reuss said Friday.
Eventually, a hurricane hit Indianola in 1875, causing significant damage to the town and leading the Reuss family to Cuero.
"Most of the people who survived it either went to Victoria or to Cuero," Reuss said. "My great-grandfather figured there would be another (hurricane), so he decided to move to Cuero."
With deep roots in the town, Reuss has seen the city grow throughout his life.
Reuss, who originally was going to be an engineer after graduating from Texas A&M University, is the last of the Reuss family to operate the pharmacy. He took over as manager and owner in 1956 after his father suffered a massive heart attack. Reuss owned the business until his retirement in 1993.
In that time, he served generations of Cuero families at the pharmacy.
Reuss was active in the community for years. He even contributed to developing the first Main Street masterplan in 1985.
"It's nice to see the vision we came up with all those years ago finally coming to fruition," Reuss said, noting the recent development of shopping in the area.
The Cuero community on Saturday was out in full force to enjoy Main Street as part of the celebration. It was aptly held near the rail line the town was built around.
Those in attendance enjoyed a farmers market, a classic car show and a few local musicians.
Families enjoyed the music, children ran around playing and lines were around the food trucks throughout the evening.
To get to 150 years is quite an accomplishment given everything the city has been through, from two pandemics, the flood in 1998, Hurricane Harvey and everything in between, said Amber Fitts-Jones, Cuero Heritage Museum manager.
"Cuero is going to keep on keeping on," Fitts-Jones said. "We've been through so many things as a community and we always come together and rise above."
History is made every day, and she hopes with an event like Saturday's, the community will realize that, she said.
For Viola Holman, Tri-City Empowerment Council executive director, the event was significant and shows how far the community has come since she was a child during segregation.
Holman said to be included and invited to participate in the year-long festivities shows how far the city has come. She hopes the city continues to be more inclusive into the future.
"It's extremely important to remember those that came before us and their strength and their dedication to creating a new life for themselves," Cuero Mayor Sara Post-Meyer said. "I'm bowled over with the fact that in 1869 a gentleman decided to extend the railroad from Indianola to Cuero, got the contract to do so, and by 1873 the first train pulled into Cuero...The city was incorporated by the state Legislature in April 1873 and our first election was in June 1873. I don't think government moves that fast these days."
As the sun began to set on the festivities, State Rep. Geanie Morrison and U.S. Congressman Michael Cloud honored the historical celebration by presenting resolutions approved by their respective governmental branches and flags that were flown over the Texas and U.S. capitals.
With night approaching Post-Meyer led those in attendance in the singing of "happy birthday to Cuero."
Where Cuero will be in another 150 years is anyone's guess, but if the town's youth have a say, it will keep its community mindset.
"I hope it continues to grow," said Tanner Lucas, Cuero High School freshman. "It's a good place to live, I've enjoyed growing up here and I hope it continues to be a good place to live."