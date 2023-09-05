Cuero’s run to the 1973 state championship was the first of three consecutive state final appearances, two state titles, and a 44-game winning streak.
But the passage of time has made it easier to forget what led to the Gobblers’ success — talented athletes, good coaching, and hard work.
“Kind of looking back 50 years, now, I see it as a fairy-tale type deal that I was lucky enough to be a part of,” said Tim Clarke, who played guard and defensive end and was a co-captain on the team, and is retired and building a home on Lake Livingston. “But back then, it was solid work. We put in the work.”
Team members, coaches and fans will get the opportunity to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Cuero’s first state championship.
A number of events are scheduled Friday afternoon outside Gobbler Stadium, and players and coaches will be introduced before Cuero’s 7:30 p.m. game against Yoakum.
“The coaches didn’t talk about it much,” said Ben Colwell, who was an assistant coach on the 1973 team and still resides in Cuero. “Buster’s (Gilbreth) attitude was we have a game this week and we’re going to focus on that game. The only time that I can remember talking about it a little bit was at the end of the season. That’s really something to be proud of for the community and the kids. It wasn’t any badge of honor to the coaches or the kids. We just wanted to win and keep winning.”
Colwell gives much of the credit to Gilbreth, and his fellow assistant coaches. Gilbreth led Cuero to its first state final appearance in 1970, his second season as head coach.
“Buster to me was an exceptional coach in many ways,” Colwell said. “With his demeanor, if you didn’t know better, you couldn’t tell if we were winning or losing. His demeanor just did not change. It was great to work for him because he was calm and collected and stayed that way the entire time.”
Mark Cusack played linebacker on the 1973 team and remembers watching his older brother David play quarterback on the 1970 team.
“We were just determined not to lose,” said Mark Cusack, who is an attorney and resides in Wimberley. “We were watching them going, ‘if they can do it, we can do it.’ We learned a lot from that 1970 team.”
Mark Cusack hasn't forgotten that the championship run came shortly after schools were integrated. He credits Gilbreth, his staff and the players for putting their differences aside.
“All of us guys just came together,” Cusack said. “We didn’t care about what color you were, we didn’t care about what your background was, all we cared about was winning. We played as one from Day 1.”
Much of the team bonding occurred after the 1972 season when Gilbreth and his staff put the players through a strenuous offseason program.
“I think everybody is going to point to it because it really brought everybody together,” said Mike Conrad, who played center on the team and is retired and living in Austin. “It was grueling, it was brutal, it was a badge of honor to survive it and the only way you did it was together.”
The Gobblers would go on to win the state championship in 1974 and advanced to the state final in 1975.
Cuero’s 44-game winning streak remains the eighth-longest in Texas high school football history. From the 1971 to 1975 season, the Gobblers had an overall record of 63-3-1.
“We did have some talented kids,” Colwell said. “We also had a bunch of good kids. Buster was an exceptional coach. He just had a way of putting people in the right position. He was here at the right time and it worked out well.”
Some of the 1973 team members went on to play on the college and professional level — Arthur Whittington won a Super Bowl ring with the Oakland Raiders — and others succeeded in their careers.
The lessons the players learned at Cuero have not been forgotten.
“You learn that teamwork is important,” Conrad said. “You can get more done working with people than trying to do it all by yourself. And you need other people. There are times when you can’t get it all done by yourself.”