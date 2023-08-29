CUERO — Leah Flores wants to bring a different mentality to Cuero’s volleyball program.
With 19 years of coaching experience, the last seven as Lufkin’s head coach, Flores joined the Lady Gobblers as the team’s head coach ahead of the 2023 season.
Inheriting an athletic roster that includes recent University of California commit Arissa Carbonara, the Lady Gobblers have started off this season strong, improving to 17-8 after a 3-1 victory (25-18, 25-19, 18-25, 25-12) over Poth on Tuesday night in the Cuero gym.
“I’ve been really impressed with the support. I like the pressure on me because that means that everybody cares and wants what’s best for their kids,” Flores said about Cuero. “There’s great athletes here, and I’m glad to bring back the fun and energy, (which) is what I was told tonight.”
After going up 2-0 against the Pirettes (10-21) on Tuesday, the Lady Gobblers had a lackluster third set, trailing 10-3 early and committing eight errors to drop it.
“As a team we pick each other up and we tell each other when we’re doing something wrong, so we came into the huddle after that set and we just told each other that it wasn’t OK and it wasn’t what (our) team is about,” said senior Bromli Watson.
Watson would go on to have seven assists in the fourth set and the match-sealing kill. She ended the match with a team-high 17 assists while adding five kills and three aces.
“I reminded (Watson) the other day, ‘You’re a senior, this is it so play every game like it’s your last,’” Flores said. “I really think she took that to heart and I saw her having fun and smiling and she did a great job leading the team and keeping everybody at ease.”
Carly Pullin and Kyara Denson each recorded eight kills for the Lady Gobblers, while Darcy Leinen added seven.
Watson thinks her and the rest of the team's size is a factor in their success.
"It definitely is something that other teams see and kind of fear, I'd say," Watson said about the Lady Gobblers size "We have big blocks up on the front row. (Darcy Leinen) is very offensive and so is Arissa (Carbonara) and I think that's very (beneficial) to this team."
Although the team was missing out on the production from Carbonara, who was sidelined with an injury, Flores is looking forward to getting her back on the court.
“She plays a lot of volleyball, especially this past year, so she’s got some great experience and knowledge of the game,” Flores said about Carbonara. “She brings that high-standard to the game and to our athletic program that we’re looking for as a whole.”
Carbonara, a junior outside hitter, is excited to be committed to the Golden Bears
"It’s a big relief to finally commit somewhere and get that reassurance of playing at the next level,” Carbonara said. “It really felt like it could be a second home for me and that’s definitely something I was looking for.”
Non-District
Cuero 3, Poth 1
Cuero 25 25 18 25
Poth 18 19 25 12
Highlights: (C) Bromli Watson 17 assists, 5 kills, 3 aces; Carly Pullin 8 kills, 3 aces; Emma Flores 12 assists, 1 kill; Kyara Benson 8 kills; Darcy Leinen 7 kills; 3 blocks; Taryn Gayle 5 kills; Sarah Rodriguez 5 kills.
Records: Cuero 17-8; Poth 10-21