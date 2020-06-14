CUERO – Educator Susan Hill decided her town needed its own protest when she heard students at her school discussing the Black Lives Matter demonstrations organized across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in custody of the Minneapolis police.
“They asked me why nothing’s going on here and said, ‘It makes us feel like nobody loves us and nobody cares about us,’” said Hill, a paraprofessional educator at Hunt Elementary in Cuero.
Hill said she helped organize Sunday’s protest in Cuero, a town of about 8,200 people, to empower black students who felt as if their voices weren’t being heard in rural Texas. Although the Cuero protest wasn’t as big as Victoria’s, which she also attended last week, Hill said this was the first step toward awareness of the issues facing black Americans.
