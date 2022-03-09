As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made in the Sunday fatal shooting of Bradley Bowles, 35, in Cuero.
Cuero police offices found Bowles Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of West Morgan Avenue with multiple gunshots wound after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Bowles was taken to Cuero Regional Hospital where he died of his injuries.
On Monday, police said they have a person of interest in the case.
Cuero Police Capt. Stephen Ellis would not comment on the investigation Wednesday.
Among the questions still unanswered are:
- What incident occurred to lead up to the shooting?
- Was more than one person involved in the incident?
- Did Bowles live at the address where the shooting occurred?
- What type of gun was used in the shooting?
