CUERO — Moments after the final seconds went off the scoreboard at Gobbler Stadium on Friday night a fireworks show began at Cuero Municipal Park.
The large crowd that filed out of the stadium was able to watch, but had already witnessed more than its share of pyrotechnics on the field.
The 114th meeting of the DeWitt County rivals lived up to its billing, as Cuero came away with a 41-34 win over Yoakum that wasn’t secure until the Gobblers recovered an onside kick 1:29 left in the fourth quarter.
“It’s going to get us better,” said Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac. “We’re going to have to figure out some of the things that we need to do better. Getting tested is good. Playing good competition is good early and I think that’s what we saw tonight.”
Cuero (3-0), ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, Division II, honored its 1973 state champion team before the game, but Yoakum (2-1), ranked No. 10 in Class 3A, Division I, scored two touchdowns before many of the fans had settled into their seats.
X’zavier Barnett intercepted a Mason Notaro pass and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.
Yoakum recovered a Cuero muff on the ensuing kickoff, and on the next play Zach Taylor threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Colby Jendzrey with 10:35 left in the first quarter.
“I take full responsibility for the opening part of the game,” Notaro said. “Nobody raised a concern. Everybody stayed even keeled and I think that’s what’s special about our team. Even if we’re down, we always know we’re good enough to come back and that’s exactly what we did tonight. It wasn’t the prettiest win, but we’ll take the win.”
Cuero rallied in a hurry, as Daylon Gibbs returned the ensuing kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown.
“I was confident that I wasn’t going to let my team down,” Gibbs said. “I was confident that I would make it happen. We always talk about adversity and how it’s going to come up at one time and we fought and this is what happened.”
Both teams were just getting started in a first quarter where Yoakum and Cuero each scored three touchdowns.
The Bulldogs scored on a 79-yard touchdown pass from Taylor to Kadarius Price.
The Gobblers struck back with touchdown runs of 5 yards by Travis Seals and 9 yards by Notaro.
“I’m proud of the kids for not folding right there at first because they could have,” said Fikac, whose team had four turnovers. “They still believed in one another. We just had to keep going. You just keep playing one play at a time. That’s what we talk about is winning downs. If you get in a game like that, you’ve just got to kind of start winning downs and get yourself back in it and we did.”
Cuero took the lead before halftime on a 19-yard pass from Notaro to Gibbs.
But Yoakum tied the game in the third quarter on a 5-yard run by Tyjuan Garza.
“The thing is we have so many kids who play both ways,” said Yoakum head coach Bo Robinson, whose team had three turnovers. “We’re going to be in shape in about three more weeks. You can run all you want, but you’re not going to get in shape until you play yourself into shape. The kids played hard. We just wore down. They’ve got more guys. It’s hard to win in Cuero.”
The game turned in Cuero’s favor in the fourth quarter when Brandt Patek’s 39-yard punt was downed at the Yoakum 1-yard line.
The Bulldogs were forced to punt from their end zone and the Gobblers took over at the Yoakum 18.
On the second play, Notaro threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Day’ton Varela.
The Gobblers added to their lead after Jace Gamez intercepted a tipped pass that led to Kenneth Jackson’s 32-yard touchdown run.
“We knew they were getting worn down,” Notaro said. “We pretty much could run the ball all night, but penalties and mental errors were the theme of the night for us.”
Yoakum pulled closer when Taylor and Barnett hooked up for a 54-yard touchdown pass with 1:37 left.
“Cuero is a good football team,” Robinson said. “They’re two-platooning their lineman and it makes it tough on our guys. But we’re going to be a really good football team if we can stay healthy.”
Yoakum appeared to have recovered the ensuing onside kick, but was penalized for being offside.
Cuero has won its last three games against Yoakum and leads the series 73-35-6.
“We knew they were going to be a good football team, but you just can’t turn the ball over like we did tonight,” Notaro said. “We’ll be better from this.”