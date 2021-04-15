Brodie Daniel, 12, takes a piece of Wagyu steak from the charcoals on Wednesday at Cuero Municipal Park. Brodie said he has been cooking since he was 10 years old and is preparing for his next Junior Pitmasters of America competition in in Beeville.
Bo Daniel watches his son Brodie Daniel prepare a Wagyu steak on Wednesday at Cuero Municipal Park. “We’ve been really proud of him from the first time he’s done it to now and his progress,” Daniel said.
Brodie Daniel, 12, takes a bite out of his Wagyu steak marinated with his own mix on Wednesday at Cuero Municipal Park. Brodie said he wanted to cook after being inspired by seeing his father cook on the grill when he was younger.
Brodie Daniel, 12, takes a piece of Wagyu steak from the charcoals on Wednesday at Cuero Municipal Park. Brodie said he has been cooking since he was 10 years old and is preparing for his next Junior Pitmasters of America competition in in Beeville.
Bo Daniel watches his son Brodie Daniel prepare a Wagyu steak on Wednesday at Cuero Municipal Park. “We’ve been really proud of him from the first time he’s done it to now and his progress,” Daniel said.
Brodie Daniel, 12, takes a bite out of his Wagyu steak marinated with his own mix on Wednesday at Cuero Municipal Park. Brodie said he wanted to cook after being inspired by seeing his father cook on the grill when he was younger.
CUERO — On a recent afternoon, Brodie Daniel took a bite of an 1.5-inch-thick Wagyu ribeye steak topped with roasted garlic and herb finishing butter.
Brodie, 12, had just cooked the steak from start to finish. Wearing a bright green “PITMASTER” baseball cap, he prepared his own spice rub with salt, pepper, garlic and Chupacabra seasoning, along with a Figaro Fabulosa fajitas marinade. He checked the meat’s temperature with a thermometer, flipped and rotated the steak until it was properly crosshatched with char marks. He carefully applied the finishing butter with a silicone brush and cut into the meat to reveal its glistening, pink interior.
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.