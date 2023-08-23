Cuero breezed to a District 12-4A, Division II championship last season.
The Gobblers outscored their district opponents 299-38 before advancing to the state semifinals for the second consecutive season.
Jerod Fikac expects Cuero to face a bigger challenge in his second season as head coach.
“I think there’s a transition in different areas,” Fikac said. “There’s squads that had a new coach last year and those that have new coaches this year. There are going to be some groups who have some younger talent coming up and it’s definitely going to make the district very competitive.”
The Gobblers have a number of starters to replace, especially on defense.
“Our young kids are going to have to step in and fill some of the shoes from the people we lost,” Fikac said. “If our young guys can kind of step in and fill those roles and kind of grow up quickly, I think that’s going to be a big part. I think our senior leadership is going to have to play a big part.”
Cuero will build around returning quarterback Mason Notaro and linebacker Brandt Patek.
“Mason is going to have to continue to grow in the offense and Brandt is going to have to be the leader on the defensive side,” Fikac said. “I think there is a good group of guys coming back who are going to give us an opportunity to be successful in every game.”
Gonzales went into the district finale with a chance to make the playoffs, but stumbled.
The Apaches surrendered an average of over 38 points a district game last season, and look to improve those numbers with a number of players starting on both sides of the ball.
“I know it’s a cliche, but we’re going to have to stay healthy,” said second-year Gonzales head coach Joey Rivera. “We lose one kid, it’s equal to two kids. If we lose one guy, it could change the whole structure of our offense and defense. Definitely staying healthy and improving on both sides of the ball, especially defensively. As our offense improves, that will help us improve on both sides of the ball.”
Rivera sees Cuero as the clear favorite, but is also wary of La Grange.
“I still think La Grange is up there,” he said. “I think it’s Cuero, La Grange. I know they graduated some. I was impressed when we played them. I think everyone is equal and fighting for 3-4.”