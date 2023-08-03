Caeveon Patton left his Cuero home late Wednesday to catch a 1 a.m. Thursday flight to Atlanta, but he won’t be returning anytime soon.
Patton signed a contract with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday and will take part in his first training camp practice Friday.
“I’m going to roll right in,” Patton said by phone from the Falcons’ training camp in Flowery Branch, Georgia. “I am excited. It’s a blessing. I can get back out there and fly around.”
Patton went through a workout Thursday morning and was signed to play defensive tackle.
“I went through a workout and they liked what they saw,” he said. “I’m ready.”
The 6-foot-1, 291-pound Patton spent last season with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL.
He recorded 40 tackles, ranking No. 3 on the team, and No. 17 in the XFL. Patton was No. 7 in the XFL in tackles for loss with 5 and earned all-XFL honors.
“It was super competitive,” Patton said of the XFL. “You have a bunch of guys who played in the NFL. That’s what I tell people all the time. They think if you don’t make it to the NFL, you’re not good. But at the end of the day, when you go into training camp you’re going with 90 guys and only 52 on the roster.”
Patton was an all-state player at Cuero before playing for five seasons at Texas State.