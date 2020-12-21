Cuero’s Christmas in the Park is a breaker-flipping, eye-popping, million-dollar display of pure Christmas joy. The self-guided, drive-thru tour of lights is open every day, even on rainy days and holidays, from 6 to 10 p.m., through New Year’s Day.
An estimated 100,000 visitors wend their way through the more than 275 lighted displays each year in the Cuero Municipal Park. More than 300 snowflakes and 90 trees and deer provide sparkle among the lighted scenes. New displays this year include a set of dancing trees, a directional elf, bear in a stocking, heart hands with a rainbow and saved by the anchor, which is a cross with an anchor.
