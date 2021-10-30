Much like Fox Mulder in “The X-Files,” paranormal hunter Mark Eakin wants to believe, but he’s not quick to call things paranormal in origin. He spends many of his weekends with his girlfriend and other members of Paranormal Horror investigating haunted locals and objects in hopes of having an experience for which the only explanation is the paranormal.
The Victoria Advocate joined Paranormal Horror in October as the group spent the night investigating the Old Lavaca County Jail, a haunting hotspot according to many local ghost hunters. Find the story on D1.
