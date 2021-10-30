Haunted Lavaca County Jail
A flashlight lights up a portion of the sheriff’s office at the Old Lavaca County Jail in Hallettsville.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

Much like Fox Mulder in “The X-Files,” paranormal hunter Mark Eakin wants to believe, but he’s not quick to call things paranormal in origin. He spends many of his weekends with his girlfriend and other members of Paranormal Horror investigating haunted locals and objects in hopes of having an experience for which the only explanation is the paranormal.

The Victoria Advocate joined Paranormal Horror in October as the group spent the night investigating the Old Lavaca County Jail, a haunting hotspot according to many local ghost hunters. Find the story on D1.

Cat writes about Victoria's city and county government.

Cat DeLaura is the local government reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She was born in Texas, but grew up in Virginia. She came back to Texas to get her masters in Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.

