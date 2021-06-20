Richie Fojtik throws a baseball to his son Jaxon Fojtik at Riverside Stadium on Sunday evening. During a special Father’s Day event, fathers and their children played catch in the outfield before the Victoria Generals game began.
Richie Fojtik throws a baseball to his son Jaxon Fojtik at Riverside Stadium on Sunday evening. During a special Father’s Day event, fathers and their children played catch in the outfield before the Victoria Generals game began.
On Jaxon Fojtik’s shirt, the entire crowd at Riverside Stadium could read “I have the best dad ever,” as he played catch on Father’s Day.
He, his father Richie Fojtik and a crowd of fathers and their children stretched across the outfield Sunday to toss the baseball on the same field the Victoria Generals were about to play on. In the Fojtik family, the amount of time parents have been able to spend focused on their child’s activities is unique to most.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
