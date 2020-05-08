A dash camera video shows a traffic light turning yellow just at the moment two vehicles crashed on SH 185 in southern Victoria County. Troopers used the video to determine a driver had ran a red light.
A driver’s dashboard video camera was crucial to an investigation into a two-vehicle crash that injured a Victoria man, authorities said.
About 5:50 p.m. Sunday, a Toyota 4Runner collided with a Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of SH 185 and Farm-to-Market Road 1432, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A video camera installed in the 4Runner showed investigating troopers that the Silverado ran a red light at the intersection, San Miguel said.
