Dash camera captures Victoria County highway crash

A dashboard camera captured a Victoria County highway crash that injured a Victoria driver.

A driver’s dashboard video camera was crucial to an investigation into a two-vehicle crash that injured a Victoria man, authorities said.

About 5:50 p.m. Sunday, a Toyota 4Runner collided with a Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of SH 185 and Farm-to-Market Road 1432, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A video camera installed in the 4Runner showed investigating troopers that the Silverado ran a red light at the intersection, San Miguel said.

