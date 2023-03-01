CUERO — On the west side of Cuero just past the charming downtown lies a building that used to be Daule High School, the African-American school born of segregated school systems that was closed with the ending of segregation.
Since its closure, the school has laid mostly dormant and used primarily as storage for the Cuero Independent School District. That was until five years ago when Viola Holman, Tri-City Empowerment Council executive director and Daule alumnus, bought the school she once wandered the halls of to turn it into a community center with much work still to be done.
The school was a light for the surrounding community when it operated, according to Daule alumnus Johnnie Viola Green and Wanda Zuniga.
In its absence, the youth of the community have seemingly been left behind, and by turning Daule into a community center, Holman hopes to reignite the beacon of light that Daule was to the community.
For the last five years, Holman and the council have been clearing out the stored items left in school, having to figure out how to give most of it away, she said.
The building people could barely walk into is now a blank slate, ready to become a community center. However, work still needs to be done. The plumbing, windows and electrical all need to be updated and fixed, Holman said. Additionally, the building needs to add central heating, air-conditioning and internet capabilities.
Together, Holman and the council need to raise $500,000 to make the vision of the community center a reality, and the west side of Cuero needs it, she said.
Holman has worked as an educator and a community activist on the west side of Cuero for years. All too often, children get left behind by growing up in low-income areas where stories of broken homes, drug abuse and crime are all too common.
"We're here to intercede and prevent drugs and gangs from an early age. We want to recapture some of those (children) that are out there," she said.
Holman shared an example of a student she worked with as a parent liaison for the school district while also working with the Scott Foundation, which brought the Missoula Children's Theatre to Cuero every year for children to audition.
Before going to work with the theater company, she once took a misbehaving student home only to find the mother wasn't home. So Holman took the student to the audition to watch him, and somehow, he got away from her long enough to audition and get a part in the play.
Holman wtook the student home to explain to his family what he needed do and the routine he needed to follow for the play. However, Holman found the boy's mother under the influence of drugs, but his sister was willing to step up and help him practice.
A few days later, the boy's probation officer and teachers told Holman that he couldn't do it, but she stood up for the boy, saying the company cast him for a reason.
Come opening night, the school district came to see the play, and even the boy's mother, who was sober, came to see her child perform, Holman said.
"He stole the show," Holman said.
The boy had a creative spark that, up until that point, wasn't fostered enough to allow him to succeed, she said.
Unfortunately, the boy is now in jail serving a 99-year-long prison sentence, Holman said.
With the community center, Holman hopes to raise all ships by creating a resource for everyone in the community and trying to prevent stories like that boy's from happening, she said.
Some of the ideas Holman has for the center include a community garden to teach kids agricultural skills and understand where the food at their table comes from; classrooms focused on emphasizing STEAM skills, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math, to foster the community children's creative spark; and a community kitchen where families can get a warm meal as a group for a single charge and teach children and community members skills such as proper etiquette.
"It takes a village," Zuniga said, emphasizing the importance of the community coming together rather than just one group. "Once we come together and realize that, that's when things start getting better. We want things to get to be better. We don't want to go backwards."
A light parade was scheduled in January to give a preview of what the center could be for that side of Cuero.
Community members from across the town came out for food, entertainment and each other's company, with many people visiting that side of the city for the first time, she said.
Zuniga and Green are happy to see Daule put to this purpose. They hope the community center, once it's off the ground, will serve as a light, not just for one group of people but the entire community once again.