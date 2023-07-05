Longtime VISD Trustee Estella De Los Santos has resigned after nearly 20 years of service on the board.
In a statement read by board Chair Mike Mercer at a special board meeting on Wednesday, De Los Santos cited a potential conflict of interest due to her son seeking a position within Victoria schools.
At the meeting, trustees unanimously accepted the resignation and discussed the timeline and process to appoint a candidate to fill De Los Santos’ position.
Mercer and fellow trustees Mandy Lingle and Margaret Pruett each shared words of appreciation for De Los Santos’ work on the board over the years.
De Los Santos represents District 2, which includes much of the northeast area of the VISD school district. Her replacement would have to live in that district.
At Wednesday's meeting, the board voted to appoint an individual to the position rather than hold a special election to fill the vacancy.
There is no specific timeline related to filling the vacancy but the board expects to begin accepting applications shortly.